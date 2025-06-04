“Love Island” is a popular reality dating show that has grabbed the attention of audiences with its steamy connections, sun-drenched flirtation challenges and strategic partnerships. Although many whirlwind romances blossom on-screen and there are plenty of rivalries that have become reality TV gold, the backdrop of “Love Island” is another appeal. In particular, the luxury villa that sets the scene for the sexy singles is a part of the fantasy. Here’s what we know about the filming location for the American edition of “Love Island” in 2025.

Where Is The ‘Love Island’ Villa?

While TV lovers might initially think of the UK version when they hear “Love Island,” this article will focus on the filming location of the USA edition’s seventh season. The former began airing back in 2005 and has since released 12 seasons, while the latter is much newer, having just launched in July 2019.

Over the years, the original show has maintained a tried and true filming location in the Spanish island of Mallorca (aka Majorca). Elsewhere, the “Love Island” filming location for the USA version has changed throughout the seasons. As Good To Know reports, Las Vegas, Hawaii and California have all served as backdrops while contestants live out their romantic dreams.

Where Is ‘Love Island’ USA 2025 Filmed? Explore The Stunning Islands Of Fiji

(Etienne Do/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: According to MovieDelic, viewers can set their sights on Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands for a “Love Island” themed vacation. The entire seventh season was filmed here, utilizing a 45,000-square-foot villa previously featured on the show. This time around, some aesthetic additions, like the speakeasy, provide a private setting for kiss and tells.

Best Time to Visit: The show was filmed on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for a few months in 2024, but ended around May, as MovieDelic reports. If tourists plan a trip during this time, they can expect awe-inspiring views. Overall, May to October offers the best weather for outdoor exploration, as there’s less rain.

Transportation Options: Given that Mamanuca Islands are not attached to any mainland, travelers will need to take a ferry or water taxi to get there. Pack your Dramamine, because the ferry journey is around 45 minutes to an hour from the main island Viti Levu. Upon arrival, there are some free bus transfers to and from select resorts.

Season seven of “Love Island” is not the first time an entire season of the show has been filmed in the Mamanuca Islands. This is the third consecutive (and fourth overall) season captured there, so fans may recognize the gorgeous backdrop from past episodes. As 4Filming reports, the villa for this season has a lot to offer. A massive infinity pool, fire pits, open-air lounges and sunset nooks are just a few of the features which set the scene for some steamy romances to unfold right in front of viewer’s eyes.

Additionally, contestants will not get distracted from their growing relationships with domestic responsibilities, since the villa comes with a private chef on hand. The unique brand of luxury that the “Love Island” experience offers its contestants creates the perfect recipe for juicy drama. So whether just watching the show exclusively on Peacock or actually experiencing the island yourself is ideal, viewers are in for a treat.

Things to Do: The majority of visitors enjoy the surrounding nature by either snorkeling or diving at scenic locations like Sunset Beach, which is on Mana Island. If a more exciting vacation is more your cup of tea, the Malamala Beach Club is a popular option.

Where to Eat: A great way to explore the Mananuca Islands is to island hop to some of the best attractions around. For a great meal, The Flame Tree on Malolo Lailai Island or Tokoriki Oishii Teppanyaki on Tokoriki Island are highly rated.

Where to Stay: Although the exact name of the “Love Island” Fiji filming location villa has not been disclosed, there are accommodations in the Mamanuca Islands with a similar luxurious vibe. The Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island, Fiji and Matamanoa Island Resort are great upscale options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Love Islanders take their own clothes into the villa?

According to The Sun, contestants do bring their own clothes. But due to things like show sponsors, avoiding random branding and even clashing outfit choices, they aren’t always allowed to wear exactly what they want for the night.

Do Love Islanders smoke in the villa?

Per The Tab, the show “Love Island” has a pretty strict policy on smoking. There is an off-camera smoking area that viewers never see and only one contestant is allowed in at a time. Plus, they are only allotted 10 smokes (or vapes) a day, and their smoking supplies have to stay in the smoking area.

What time is bedtime on “Love Island”?

A season six “Love Island USA” contestant, Andrea Carmona, tells Distractify that contestants are all pretty sleep deprived during filming. According to Carmona, contestants only get around four hours of sleep a night. Still, there is no official bedtime because there are no clocks around to tell the time.