What will people do for a chance to win the most money in the history of reality television? A popular new competition show provided an answer after airing its first season. “Beast Games” is a popular reality television show that debuted on Amazon Prime in December 2024. The host is Jimmy “Mr. Beast” Donaldson, the content creator famous for giving away millions of dollars in challenges. Mr. Beast and his colleagues created a show inspired by Netflix’s “Squid Game“. Their show had thousands of people compete for $5 million, the biggest cash prize in the history of reality television. The show’s grand scale and exotic locations left some viewers wondering where “Beast Games” was filmed.

Where was ‘Beast Games’ filmed?

With such a large grand prize at stake, “Beast Games” had to go all out with the show’s production, including filming locations. The show was shot in three very different locations, and fans can actually visit the cities where some episodes were filmed. Of course, minus the challenges and $5 million prize.

Here are some of the many things you can do when you visit the places where “Beast Games” was filmed.

Las Vegas, NV

Julian Paefgen/Unsplash

The first round of “Beast Games“ was filmed in Las Vegas, NV, inside Allegiant Stadium, according to KSNV. It’s one of the newest and most technologically advanced NFL arenas around. Throughout the year, the stadium hosts high-stakes competitions, concerts, and plenty of other events. This made it the perfect venue for the first 2,000 competitors to fight for their spot on the gameshow.

Things to Do in Las Vegas: Although Las Vegas is perhaps most famous for its casinos, there are activities for people of all ages and interests. Visitors can enjoy shopping, attending shows, riding ATVs, and walking down the Las Vegas Strip.

Where to Eat in Las Vegas: Visitors can throw a rock and find a good restaurant in Las Vegas, so feel free to try a few. For a fancy steak dinner, Primal Steakhouse and Triple George Grill are good options. A restaurant like Mizumi offers a more unique aesthetic with a Japanese garden and a koi pond.

Where to Stay in Las Vegas: Las Vegas is full of hotels with various perks and price ranges. Iconic hotels like the Wynn, the Bellagio, or Caesars Palace may cost a bit more. More cost-effective options are located further off the Strip but offer their own appeal and flexibility.

Toronto, Ontario

(Alex Shutin/Unsplash)

According to CBC, the second filming location for “Beast Games” was a studio in Downsview Park in northern Toronto. A drone flew over the area, capturing footage of what would later be revealed as a massive set. It included a large, cement tower and 12 single-story houses enclosed in a red brick wall that would be coined as Beast City. While fans may not be able to tour the set, unless they manage to snag a spot as a contestant in future seasons, Toronto is a beautiful city with a vibrant community worth visiting for its own merits.

Things to Do in Toronto: Explore the city from different perspectives with boat or helicopter tours before visiting the Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, or the iconic CN Tower. The Toronto Blue Jays play in the nearby Rogers Centre. The city also offers a healthy mix of art galleries and museums.

Where to Eat in Toronto: As a major global city, Toronto attracts people from all over the world who settle and open restaurants to share their cultural foods with any curious foodies. Prime examples are Harriet’s Rooftop, a rooftop restaurant that offers Japanese cuisine, New Orleans Seafood & Steakhouse, and Goodfellas Wood Oven Pizza. There’s also a restaurant at the very top of the CN Tower that offers a variety of international cuisines.

Where to Stay in Toronto: Toronto has a long list of available hotel options, including the One King West Hotel, Novotel Toronto, and the Doubletree by Hilton.

Pearl Islands, Panama

The Pearl Islands consist of more than 200 islands off the coast of Panama. According to Elite Daily, one was purchased by Mr. Beast for $1.8 million and is called La Vivienda Island. The private island is close to where Survivor was shot several seasons ago. For anyone interested in their own island adventure, the Pearl Islands are well worth considering.

Things to Do in Pearl Islands: The Pearl Islands let people who love the island lifestyle live out their fantasies. Visitors can enjoy their share of fishing trips, whale watching, and snorkeling anytime.

Where to Eat in Pearl Islands: Contafora Island, one of the main tourist destinations in the Pearl Islands, has a good mix of restaurants. Some of which are Casa Tortuga Cucina Creativa, Pimienta y Sal Bar, and Restaurante Gerald’s.

Where to Stay in Pearl Islands: The Pearl Islands offer a variety of lodging options for temporary or permanent residency. Options include waterfront villas that offer multiple bedrooms and bathrooms with a view of the beautiful, lush greenery.

What is the controversy around ‘Beast Games’?

“Beast Games” was a massive undertaking involving many logistics. Getting 1,000 people to two locations and finally getting the remaining few to a private island isn’t easy. Unfortunately, it didn’t come without its fair share of controversy.

News about lawsuits from contestants and crew members emerged not long after filming for “Beast Games” wrapped up. Five anonymous contestants filed a complaint in September 2024 against the show. To start off, some claim that they were victims of sexual harassment, according to The New York Times.

Contestants also complained about missing payments and subpar treatment on set. Some went as far as to accuse the show of not providing adequate food and medical care. Members of the crew complained of working in harsh weather conditions ranging from rain to extreme heat.

“We signed up for the show, but we didn’t sign up for not being fed or watered or treated like human beings,” one competitor told the Times.

Donaldson has since made a number of public statements about the pending lawsuits, including the following to The Hollywood Reporter:

The MrBeast promotional video shoot, which included over 2,000 participants, was unfortunately complicated by the CrowdStrike incident, extreme weather, and other unexpected logistical and communications issues, which we are currently reviewing, but we are grateful that virtually all of those invited to Toronto for our next production have enthusiastically accepted our invitation. We have communicated directly with 97 percent of the 2,000 people who attended to ask for feedback, have launched a formal review of the process, and have taken steps to ensure that we learn from this experience and we are excited to welcome hundreds of men and women to the world’s largest game show in history.

As of February 2025, a spokesperson from Mr. Beast’s team told media members that the lawsuit hadn’t been served yet. They also reiterated that contestants were always welcome to leave, but chose to stay to try and win a prize.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Beast City built?

Beast City was a set that Mr. Beast had built in Downsview Park in northern Toronto. It included a cement tower and a dozen identical homes.

Where is Beast Games Island?

Mr. Beast’s private island, La Vivienda Island, is in the Pearl Islands, which are found off the coast of Panama.