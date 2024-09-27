The United States State Department has issued new travel advisories for two nations amid growing worldwide safety and security concerns.

On September 24, 2024, the State Department issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for Venezuela. This warningmarks only the second such warning for a Western Hemisphere nation this year. This highest-level warning comes on the heels of a similar advisory issued for Haiti just a week prior.

The Venezuela advisory cites a “high risk of wrongful detentions, terrorism, kidnapping, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure” as reasons for Americans to avoid travel to the South American country. The State Department emphasized that violent crimes such as homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking are common occurrences in Venezuela.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, U.S. officials pointed out that they cannot provide emergency services to American citizens in Venezuela as all diplomatic personnel were withdrawn from the embassy in Caracas in 2019.

Travel Warning For Panama

In a separate but related development, the State Department also issued a Level 2 advisory for Panama on September 25, 2024. This “Exercise Increased Caution” warning alerts travelers to the risks of crime and potential civil unrest in the Central American nation. The Panama advisory explicitly mentions the prevalence of several crimes. The department warns of theft and residential break-ins, with a particular focus on tourist areas where pickpocketing and purse snatching are common. U.S. officials also noted the occurrence of demonstrations that have disrupted travel patterns and the flow of goods and services in parts of the country.

These new advisories come amid a broader context of heightened travel warnings issued by the State Department. In 2024 alone, over 100 travel advisories have been released. They range from routine cautions to the most severe warnings. The Level 4 advisory for Venezuela stands out as one of only about 20 such warnings issued globally this year. Usually, war zones and other places with high political tensions get this kind of warning.

For those still considering travel to the Caribbean, it’s worth noting that other popular destinations in the region maintain different advisory levels. For instance, Jamaica currently holds a Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” advisory due to crime concerns, though tourist areas generally experience lower violent crime rates.

As always, the State Department encourages U.S. citizens planning international travel to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which facilitates communication in case of emergencies. Travelers should also stay informed about current events, follow local laws, and maintain awareness of their surroundings.