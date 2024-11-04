The Strip. Casinos. Entertainment. When visiting Las Vegas, these three activities are often at the top of everyone’s mind. However, there’s no way to indulge in the fun of Sin City without the energy from a fantastic meal, so don’t leave dining well off your itinerary.

Beyond the celebrity impersonators and showgirls, Las Vegas is home to dozens of cultures, ethnicities, and languages. This is a win for visitors who will have the opportunity to experience various cultures through cuisine.

Travel Noire has compiled a list of the 10 best restaurants to try in Las Vegas.

Best Friend

Believe the locals when it comes to Best Friend. This Korean barbecue spot is a favorite among the locals that you don’t want to miss. Located in Park MGM Las Vegas, Roy Choi’s Best Friend is a restaurant and bar serving Chef Roy’s greatest hits from his famous LA food truck, Kogi, along with his other restaurants and ventures.

Located on the Strip, you can also enjoy the resident DJs spinning their favorite vinyl inside.

Area in the city of location: Las Vegas Strip

Cowboy Chop, Chego Pork Belly, Birria Ramen, BBQ Platter Before you go: The dress code is casual. Be sure to contact the restaurant for reservations in advance at 702-730-6770.

Calabash African Kitchen

There are very few places in the United States to experience cuisine from Gambia, but here at Calabash African Kitchen, owner Ceesay Fisher is giving people a taste of the smiling coast of West Africa. What makes her restaurant stand out is that she also combines Gambian cuisine with Senegalese flavors, creating what she calls Senegambian cuisine.

Area in the city of location: Located in Rainbow Express Village

Peanut Butter Stew, Black Eyed Pea Fritters “Akara,” Senegalese Eggrolls “Neem,” Oxtail Stew, Jollof Rice “Cheb/Benechin” Before you go: The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Carbone

Carbone pays homage to the Italian-American restaurants of the mid-20th century, which the owners describe as an era of glamour, showmanship, and tableside service.

While the cuisine is New York-inspired from the time frame, the owners tout how the cuisine takes its culinary cues from the great talents and techniques of today to showcase elevated classics such as Lobster Fra Diavolo, Chicken Scarpariello, Veal Parmesan, and Octopus Pizzaiolo.

In true Italian fashion, this restaurant serves items in family style, so it’s best to go with people who have similar tastes to you, as it could be hard accommodating picky eaters or someone with an allergy in your party.

Area in the city of location: Inside Aria Resorts

Lobster Fra Diavolo, Chicken Scarpariello, Veal Parmesan, and Octopus Pizzaiolo Before you go: The dress code is business casual. Tank tops, swimwear, and open-toe shoes are not permitted. Be sure to check out the website for a reservation.

Esther’s Kitchen

James Trees is named after his Aunt Esther. To Chef Trees, Aunt Esther was a tough, smart, no-nonsense type who cared about people and gave good advice. When she died, she also left him a nest egg to open his restaurant. Esther’s Kitchen offers people a taste of home, Italian style.

Area in the city of location: Las Vegas Arts District (Downtown)

Housemade Sourdough Bread, Spaghetti, Pasta Alla Chittara, Agnolotti, Beef and Pork Meatballs Before you go: There are vegetarian options. Reservations are accepted on the restaurant’s website.

Herbs And Rye

Known as a “Non-casino Steakhouse,” Herbs And Rye is one of the most frequented restaurants in Las Vegas for a reason. It’s a place that consistently has excellent service, amazing craft cocktails, and delicious food.

Beyond the fantastic food and drink options, it’s important to note that the Las Vegas institution has received numerous accolades for being one of North America’s best bars and restaurants.

Area in the city of location: Near Artesian Heights

Filet Sliders, Meatballs & Chorizo, Carpaccio, Yard Bird Risotto, Ribeye Before you go: The restaurant is closed on Sundays. Reservations are accepted, and guests can order online.

Lotus Of Siam

Another local favorite is Lotus of Siam, which has been called the best Thai food in Las Vegas. The team has the credentials to back it up. In 2011, Chef Saipin received a James Beard Award as the Best Chef in the Southwest.

Chef Saipin’s distinct cooking has been passed down from generation to generation from both her grandmothers and her husband’s grandmothers. She introduces guests to Thailand’s northern style, away from the Bangkok style of sweet and tang. The northern menu consists of hearty herbs and spices, along with Thai-style stews and coconut-less curries.

Area in the city of location: Flamingo Road

Crispy Duck Panang, Garlic Prawns, Issan Sausage, Hoh Mok, Fried Chicken Wontons Before you go: Reservations can be made for the Flamingo location online.

Marrakesh

Marrakech features an excellent six-course Moroccan feast along with live belly dancing shows throughout the evening for only $60 per person. Marrakech is more than dinner. The restaurant offers a fun and unique dining experience, featuring a full bar with fantastic specialty cocktails.

Area in the city of location: Paradise Road

Mediterranean Shrimp Scampi, Moroccan Couscous, Marrakech Sampler Before you go: Vegetarian options available. The restaurant takes last seatings at 10:30 p.m.

The Peppermill

You may recognize the Peppermill from film classics, including Casino with Robert De Niro, Showgirls, The Cotton Club, and more.

It’s a timeless must-visit stop on the Las Vegas strip. Voted Best of Las Vegas year after year, the Peppermill is a must-see classic with an amazing atmosphere, unique drinks, and fantastic food and desserts.

Area in the city of location: The Strip

Country Style Ham and Eggs, Peppermill Sampler, Nachos, Crab Cakes, Biscuits and Gravy Before you go: Restaurant reservations are accepted by calling after 4 p.m. for present and future dates. Call-ahead seating is available if there’s been over an hour’s wait.

Shang Artisan Noodle

You won’t look at noodles the same after visiting Shang Artisan Noodle. In China, noodle making is an ancient practice dating back to 25–200 A.D.

Shang Artisan Noodle focuses on the traditions specific to Shan-Xi, a landlocked northern province where wheat cultivation thrives. Even though the process is labor-intensive, the centuries-old technique of kneading and hand-pulling dough is still executed by skilled artisans with deft hands here at Shang Artisan Noodles.

Once the process is complete, the noodles are used in a diverse array of hot and cold dishes that reflect the unique culture of this particular region.

Area in the city of location: West Flamingo Road

Shàng Beef Noodles, Pork Belly Noodles, Dan-Dan Noodles Before you go: Vegetarian options are available.

Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant And Lounge

Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant And Lounge showcases innovative traditional and contemporary Japanese dishes that include a flare of Korean essence. Michelin Star award-winning Chef Akira Back is the centerpiece of this multi-sensory dining experience. His menu contains seasonal fish and ingredients flown in daily from the finest markets and purveyors worldwide.

Area in the city of location: Inside of Bellagio

Mile High Roll, Akira Back Tuna Pizza, Jeju Domi Before you go: The restaurant accepts reservations online.

Who knew you didn’t have to travel far to experience cuisines around the world? Restaurants in Las Vegas give the entertainment and casinos a run for their money, proving they deserve a category of their own versus being an afterthought to the excitement Las Vegas has to offer.

These 10 best restaurants in Las Vegas are worthy of a culinary adventure. Just be sure to make reservations because it’s easy to miss out.