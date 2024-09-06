If you love to gamble, a quick trip to Las Vegas is a no-brainer. You find a hotel — preferably a casino on the strip — park yourself at whichever game tickles your fancy, and then hopefully have Lady Luck on your side until it’s time to go home. But what if you’re like me, and you don’t gamble?

To be clear, I will play the occasional game or two. But giving my money to the house is never a sound investment in my book. Since I’m not much of a gambler, places like Atlantic City and Las Vegas aren’t usually at the top of my list for destinations.

However, I was just in Las Vegas this past March and I still had an amazing time without giving the casino floors any of my money. Thankfully, the city has plenty of other things to do that will keep non-gamblers like me occupied. Here’s how you can take a quick trip to Vegas and have unforgettable memories.

Create an Itinerary Anchor

With just 24 hours in town, you need to be smart about planning your itinerary. Gambling is the obvious draw in Las Vegas, but it’s not the only thing to do. Decades ago the city revamped its image to be more family-friendly and that also included creating other attractions that appeal to a wider audience. But to create an itinerary, figure out your purpose.

Are you traveling to try different restaurants, to visit surrounding natural features like the Hoover Dam, or for entertainment? For me, Vegas is all about live entertainment and amazing food. This past March, I traveled there with one specific goal: to see Jodeci perform at their House of Blues residency. My very first concert I ever attended was a Jodeci-MC Hammer line up when I was growing up in Indianapolis. So, this was full-circle for me.

Even though Hammer and his parachute pants weren’t there, K-Ci, Mr. Dalvin, and Devante Swing (Jo-Jo was sick the day of the concert) were, and their voices were still powerful and smooth, with their “bad boys of R&B” image still intact. With the concert as my itinerary anchor, the rest of my trip centered mainly around food. If you’re a foodie, skip down to the “Las Vegas is for Foodies” section for some amazing recommendations — all within Las Vegas’ main strip.

Where to Stay in Vegas

The question of where to stay is going to depend on your budget. If convenience is a priority, stay on the main strip. Not only is it closer to the airport, but most of the main events, nightclubs, and activities within Las Vegas proper are on the strip. So, whether walking or using a ride-hailing service, it’s fairly easy to get to most resorts.

I’ve stayed on the main strip during previous trips, so being “in the heart of it all” wasn’t a priority this time. I opted for Resorts World Las Vegas which is towards the end of the strip. It sits on what was the Stardust and the complex is across the street from Circus Circus (a classic from Las Vegas’ early casino days).

Resorts World is actually three hotels in one complex. You can stay at the Hilton Las Vegas tower which is more family oriented (and closest to the pools), Crockfords Las Vegas tower which is the most upscale option, or Conrad Las Vegas which is a bit more adult-oriented.

I chose the Conrad tower because it has direct access to the rooftop lounge, The District shopping atrium where the more upscale restaurants and nightclubs are located, and of course the casino floor which unites all three towers. The casino is also bordered by a food hall and the concert hall which hosts countless live acts from singers to comedians and various other performers.

Las Vegas is for Foodies

If you enjoy trying foods from different cuisines, Las Vegas has plenty to offer. From international restaurants like Din Tai Fung (a Hong Kong import that I highly recommend if you live for soup dumplings) at the Aria Resort & Casino, to celebrity chef-backed popular spots like Amalfi from Chef Bobby Flay, there are countless options depending on your budget and your foodie mood.

Simple Yet Satisfying Fare

For more laid back quick bite vibes, Ramen Katanaya is an unassuming noodle shop and sister location to the larger Ramen Katanaya Group with Michelin-recognized locations across San Francisco. The simple but tasty fare is filling and incredibly affordable. This is a huge plus since creating a foodie itinerary can get pricey quickly. Most importantly, if you’re like me and get overwhelmed by massive menus, the streamlined offerings here make it easy to choose without suffering from FOMO.

Luxe Dining Experiences

For an upscale experience, I tried Carversteak, which is one of 12 fine dining restaurants located in Resorts World’s atrium. This premium steakhouse has a wide array of offerings including authentic wagyu beef, attentive staff, and a great cocktail selection which makes it ideal for date nights — especially if you want to impress your boo. Like most steakhouses, this is an à la carte style restaurant.

I love the attention to detail which included a waiter coming to your table with a sampling of steak knives so you could choose the right one for your intended cut of meat. Meanwhile, hefty pre-cracked crab legs, and a beef tartare that was super fresh with the right amount of lemon juice, and filet mignon that was practically fork-tender were highlights for me. It’s rare that I eat at a restaurant and love every dish I sample, but this was one of those nights.

If you don’t eat meat, there is a vegan menu too. And, like I mentioned, the ambiance and oversized booths makes it great for couples. For a 24-hour trip to Vegas, this is a fun and posh way to cap the night before hitting the clubs or heading out of town. However, the à la carte menu means if you choose to sample multiple items and indulge in tasty cocktails, your check can add up quickly—bring your black card.

But this space is also fantastic for groups or girls’ trips since you can continue the night at the rooftop lounge Allē on the 66th floor or Gatsby’s on the main casino floor with its secret speakeasy menu.

6 Las Vegas Itinerary Add-Ons

For my most recent trip, I was in Las Vegas for two and a half days. So, I created a larger itinerary that capped off with the Jodeci concert on my last night. I could spread out those meals and enjoy activities at Resorts World as well as explore the strip.

If you only have 24 hours on the ground, and it’s your first time there, it’s better to plan excursions in Las Vegas proper to maximize your time. Here are 6 fun things to do that only take anywhere from an hour or two to a half day.

Fremont Street Experience

If your 24 hours includes an overnight stay, Fremont Street is a fun little excursion. This is the original Las Vegas and is where you’ll find the OG casinos like The Golden Nugget. While the main strip is now the key focus for gambling, the Fremont Street Experience has become something of an outdoor entertainment destination complete with zip lining, nightly light shows, free concerts throughout the year, and more.

Vegas Pub Crawler

Imagine a bike tour around Las Vegas that includes stopping into bars along the way. Don’t worry, you won’t be on a single bike. Instead, Vegas Pub Crawler is a 15-passenger pedal bike tour that offers four daily tours every day at 12 PM, 3 PM, 6 PM, and 9 PM. You’ll visit some of the most iconic bars in the city — just note that drinks aren’t included in the cost of your tour fee but are offered on special at every stop.

Snag Pool Access

Almost every major casino or resort on and off the strip incorporates some type of pool deck — including the Resorts World pool deck above. Depending on when you visit, there might even be a daytime pool party complete with a DJ. Access is usually free for guests staying at these resorts, but non-guests can often purchase day passes. If you’re heading to Vegas to unwind, this can be a great way to recharge before heading back to the airport.

Take a Gondola Ride

Yes, it’s incredibly touristy to do this. But there’s nothing wrong with being a tourist sometimes. The gondola rides are at the Venetian and you have two choices — indoor or outdoor courses. Wait times can vary, but the actual gondola ride is less than 10 minutes. It’s a cute little way to spend the time and includes your gondolier serenading the passengers as they navigate down the canal. And yes, you can buy pictures of your ride at the end.

The AdventureDome at Circus Circus

Whether it’s a family trip or you don’t want your entire vacation to be about food and drinking, AdventureDome is a fun way to get your thrill seeking itch scratched. Located inside the classic Circus Circus casino, this is an indoor amusement park with 25 rides and attractions spread across five acres.

Enjoy Nature at the Bellagio

If you literally need to go somewhere and touch grass, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is the place to do it on the strip. This 14,000-square-foot exhibit incorporates lights, sounds, scents, and even colors. It’s a year-long showcase that often creates temporary displays for notable events like Lunar New Year. This is mainly a year round installation but check dates as the gardens do close for two weeks between seasons to change the exhibits.

How Do You Vegas?

Las Vegas is a gambling town and it will always be that. But since the late 1990s, the city has worked hard to create a more inclusive array of attractions to entice a wider range of travelers. If you’re like me and don’t want to give the house your coins, there are plenty of things to do and see, and restaurants to visit to keep you entertained. Whether it’s for 24 hours or longer, Vegas is calling your name.