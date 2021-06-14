5 Beautiful Las Vegas Hotels Not On The Strip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Strip (@hrcvegasstrip)

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is undoubtedly one of the most popular hotels in the United States that happens to have a bustling location in the heart of Las Vegas. Just east from Las Vegas Boulevard, the smaller-than-usual Vegas hotel attracts slews of young tourists and visitors because of it’s hip amenities.

The boutique-hotel compared to Las Vegas resort standards has roughly 650 rooms, which is much smaller than other Vegas stays. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino used to host annual parties for their guests that contributed to the growth of a name for the nationally-renowned resort. The former Vanity and Rehab Hard Rock hosted party nights are what helped make the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino so famous.