5 Beautiful Las Vegas Hotels Not On The Strip
Las Vegas’s famous strip has some of the most busy casino hotels in the country, and this means the Nevada hotspot attracts millions of tourists annually. The city has become increasingly popular over the past months due to its loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, which earlier in the year prevented many visitors from coming to Sin City. Now that Las Vegas is coming into full swing, the hotels along the strip are getting booked quickly and the best way to find affordable suites is by going outside of Las Vegas’s strip. Here, is a list of snazzy Las Vegas hotels that are not located at the tourist epicenter of Las Vegas Boulevard.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is undoubtedly one of the most popular hotels in the United States that happens to have a bustling location in the heart of Las Vegas. Just east from Las Vegas Boulevard, the smaller-than-usual Vegas hotel attracts slews of young tourists and visitors because of it’s hip amenities.
The boutique-hotel compared to Las Vegas resort standards has roughly 650 rooms, which is much smaller than other Vegas stays. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino used to host annual parties for their guests that contributed to the growth of a name for the nationally-renowned resort. The former Vanity and Rehab Hard Rock hosted party nights are what helped make the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino so famous.
Palms Hotel & Casino
The Palms Hotel & Casino is only a block away from the Las Vegas Strip. West of Las Vegas Boulevard, the Palms resort’s towering 3 buildings makes the hotel easily identifiable for tourists.
The tallest building has 55 floors, while the other towers have 40 floors with different layouts for the types of suites that are available for purchase. The Palms Hotel’s Fantasy Tower has some of the most unique suite experiences a tourist can find near the Las Vegas Strip.
The Barbie suite is decorated with pink furniture and interior design, while there is a bowling suite in the same building. The Palm’s Pearl pool scene is home to live music and the most memorable nights you will ever have.
JW Marriott Las Vegas
About 10 minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, the JW Marriott Las Vegas hotel is located in Summerlin. The resort has been operating for the past 20 years and became a staple for its prime location for golfers who love taking advantage of the city’s known golfing history.
This Las Vegas resort will transport you to another vacation with it’s Mediterranean-inspired architecture, which is a nice change from the neon-shimmering lights of Las Vegas’s strip hotels. The hotel has over 540 rooms, and attracts tourists for their luxury spa treatments and far enough distance from the hectic nightlife of Las Vegas Boulevard.
Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
The Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is also the same distance as the JW Marriott from the LV strip, but has an entirely different ambiance. The hotel stands in front of the natural red rock formulating hills that make Las Vegas so desirable, especially considering its scenic dessert backdrop.
In 2006, the cCasino Resort was founded by Station Casinos, which developed the 815 rooms in the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. The resort’s pool is customarily used for annual music rock festivals, and the unique spa experiences attract many visitors. The in-hotels steakhouse is the perfect last meal to end your busy day full of soaking in the resort’s extraordinary amenities.
The Ravella Hotel & Resort
The famous Ravella Hotel & Resort is roughly 17 miles away from the Las Vegas Strip. The massive 300-acre resort is perfect for golfing and lake water sport activities.
The man-made lake pairs perfectly with the MonteLago Village that was built to mimic a southern Mediterranean city. The Las Vegas resort hosts live performances on the lake where musicians float away on the body-of-water in front of Ravella’s hotel guests as well as the neighboring resorts who share a similar special experience.