Monterey, California, is one of the most romantic places in the United States. Situated on California’s Central Coast, Monterey is approximately 100 miles south of San Francisco and 50 miles from San Jose. The scenery makes it a charming getaway for couples. The scenic 17-Mile Drive, iconic Big Sur scenic area, Cannery Row, and Monterey Wine Country are among the major attractions couples will find.

As a destination known for having one of the most unique and beautiful coastlines in the world, be sure to carve out some time with your significant other to soak in the romantic sunsets or hear the waves crash against the rocky shoreline. Here are 10 of the most romantic activities for couples exploring Monterey.

Lovers Point Park And Beach

The park’s name alone invokes a feeling of romance, and luckily, the scenery does not disappoint. In fact, it’s a popular destination for weddings. Lovers Point Park Beach is a captivating community park of 4.4 acres at the foot of 17th Street in Pacific Grove, which was named the “Most Romantic Town.”

Amenities include sandy beaches, rocky outcrops, and a large lawn area. Couples can take in the beauty of the park, which is filled with sandy shores, rugged cliffs, and a panorama of the Pacific Ocean. Pack your picnic supplies and games for two for your romantic park adventure.

Venti Views/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Lovers Point Park. Pacific Grove, CA 93950. The park does not list hours but is generally open from sunrise to about 10 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. Pro Tip: The park fills up quickly. The earlier, the better.

Road Trip On The Famous 17-Mile Drive

A recent study from YourTango found that more than 91% of couples have taken road trips, and 84% of them agree that the experience strengthens the bond. Plus, road trips are another great way to create unforgettable memories.

What’s great about Monterey is that it’s located in one of the most beautiful locations in the country. The region boasts a dramatic coastline with jagged, steep cliffs and surreal blue waters. The scenery is mesmerizing for anyone who visits, and the best route to witness the beauty up close is driving along the famous 17-Mile Drive. It’s a visually stunning stretch of roadway that hugs the Pacific coastline from Pacific Grove to Pebble Beach.

Anukrati Omar/Unsplash

Location & Hours: The 17-Mile Drive can be reached at five entry points, but it’s best to start at Pacific Grove on the north end, located at 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach. Carmel Gate on the south end, located at Carmel Way in Carmel-by-the-Sea, is another great place to start.

Pro Tip: Plan ahead and make a lunch reservation at The Inn at Spanish Bay or The Lodge at Pebble Beach.

Carmel by the Sea Wine Walk

The Carmel-by-the-Sea Wine Walk is a free, mobile guide to take you and your partner on a walkable tasting tour at some of the best wine tasting rooms.

There are over a dozen participating wineries. It works by first signing in the free mobile guide with your email address and zip code. There is no app to download. The mobile guide can be saved to your phone’s home screen. Click the “redeem offer” button once you get to a participating winery, present your phone to the staff, and they will approve the redemption for a memorable wine-tasting tour. Each participating winery offers an exclusive offer.

Hermes Rivera/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Varies. Depends on where you start the journey.

Varies. Pro Tip: Most wine experiences happen on 7th Avenue.

Take in the Sunset at Asilomar State Beach

Although Asilomar State Beach is only a mile long, it’s a heavy hitter when it comes to beautiful views and natural diversity. Simply put, it offers more in that one mile than most beaches. It’s also known for its romantic ambiance, nature walks, and stunning sunset views, making it a popular spot for couples.

Mick Haupt/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Sunset Drive in Pacific Grove. 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Asilomar State Beach is free to enter and enjoy, but parking costs $10 per vehicle. Pro Tip: Please note there are no restrooms or picnicking facilities on the State Beach.

Book A Private Chef

You can book a private chef on Take a Chef. You will answer questions about your meal, including your lunch or dinner preference and cravings. Culinary options include local Italian, Mediterranean, Latin American, and Japanese. Once you pick your culinary cuisine, then you build your experience. You can select a casual, gourmet, or chef’s table experience.

Louis Hansel/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Varies on experience.

$154 – $330 per person Pro Tip: The casual experience is the cheapest option, while the chef’s table is the most expensive.

Explore Cannery Row

There are some things that you just can’t miss, even if they sound cliché. Cannery Row is one of those destinations that’s a must when visiting Monterey. Cannery Row is a romantic stop that offers plenty of adventure. There are art galleries, local boutiques, tasting rooms, and restaurants.

Mick Haupt/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Varies

Varies Pro Tip: Look for parking on the side streets, which offers 90 minutes or two hours of parking.

Hike The Trails in Monterey

While Asilomar State Beach is not the best place for hiking, there are other incredible sites to explore. Monterey County has hundreds of beautiful hiking trails for all levels.

Pinnacles National Park has over 30 miles of trails, allowing you and your significant other to venture off on an all-day hiking trip. Other easy hikes include Andrew Molera State Park, Garland Ranch Regional Park, Elkhorn Slough Reserve, and the Lagoon Trail at Carmel River State Beach.

Nick Agee/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Varies. Check with each park’s website.

Passes for Pinnacles National Park cost between $15 and $30. The entrance fee for Ranch Regional Park is $7 per vehicle, and Elkorn Slough Reserve and Carmel River State Beach are free. Pro Tip: Visit late in the afternoon for softer lighting and fewer crowds at Carmel River State Park.

Check Out The Live Music Scene

You and your significant other will stumble upon many places around Monterey to listen to live music. You can start at Wave Street Studios on Cannery Row. The music venue is well-known to locals and visitors alike because it hosts weekly concerts and events.

For live jazz, head downtown to local favorite Cibo Ristorante Italiano. Throughout the week, the restaurant hosts jazz, soul, and other genres.

Vitalii Khodzinskyi/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Varies

Varies Pro Tip: Be sure to also check out First Fridays at the Monterey Museum of Art. It’s a free event every first Friday of the month with after-hours access to the museum and special musical performances.

Whale Watching Cruise

One of the most unique experiences in Monterey is whale watching. Monterey Bay offers some of the best whale watching in the world, and whales are spotted year-round. Humpback whales return in spring through early winter (mid-March through December). Other sightings include Gray Whales, Orcas, and even dolphins.

Todd Cravens/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Monterey Bay

Between $60 and $160 on a small catamaran with Oceanic Expeditions. Discovery Whale Watch offers private tours. Pro Tip: Prepare for the weather and bring items that layer.

Romantic Couples Spa at Vista Blue Spa

Tranquility will surround you and your significant other at Vista Blue Spa. The sounds of the Monterey Bay guide you as you venture off on a journey of pure bliss to restore your mind, body, and soul.

Adetayo Adefala/Unsplash

Location & Hours: Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa. 400 Cannery Row in Monterey.

$390 for 60 minutes. $580 for 90 minutes. Pro Tip: There are private spa suites that couples can reserve. These suites offer fantastic views of Monterey Bay and come with soaking tubs and a rain shower so you can immerse yourself in healing waters.

Monterey is a wonderful romantic getaway that offers a range of options for couples looking to reset and recharge their relationship. The key to any romantic vacation is the scenery, and Monterey is far from lacking in the beauty department. Monterey is an incredible getaway for couples to make lasting memories, from hikes in state parks to strolls on the beach to taking in the sunsets.