MGM Resorts International has issued layoffs that will affect concierge services at several of its Las Vegas properties on the city’s iconic Strip. Local news source 8 News Now reports that the large-scale hospitality and entertainment company no longer offers in-person concierges at several prime locations. The Las Vegas Strip spots where roles have been scrapped are the MGM Grand, Park MGM, New York-New York, The Signature, Mandalay Bay, and Vdara.

Some of the laid-off employees will reportedly be offered roles at other local hotels under the MGM Resorts umbrella. The company allegedly said the job cuts were its way of “streamlining concierge operations to better match evolving guest preferences.” MGM Resorts reportedly denies that the layoffs are related to budget cuts. The hospitality and entertainment titan claimed that its guests usually use digital concierge support.

However, a Sin City visitor from Denver shared a different commentary in an interview with local news.

“It’s a bummer because not everyone is tech-savvy,” Eve Padilla told 8 News Now. “A lot of people just really want help and want a physical person to help them.”

“To have that person there to do it for you,” she continued. “I feel like that’s why you go to… a nice hotel.”

What Else Should Travelers To Las Vegas Hotels Know?

MGM Resorts has reportedly laid off between 30 and 34 positions. The lack of in-person help reportedly went into effect on April 28. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Luxor, another MGM Resorts hotel in Las Vegas, eliminated its in-person concierge staff years ago.

Places including the Bellagio, ARIA, W Las Vegas, and The Cosmopolitan – also within the MGM Resorts portfolio – will have their concierge services operating as standard.

“Digital concierge continues growing, with over 70,000 digital conversations per month helping guests,” MGM told 8 News Now. “Phone service remains fully available — and most concierge requests already happen by phone today.”