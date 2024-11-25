If you’re among the millions of Americans preparing to travel for Thanksgiving, chances are you’re wondering which holiday foods you can bring on flights. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has provided guidelines to help travelers navigate the security checkpoints with their favorite Thanksgiving dishes. While some traditional items are cleared for takeoff, others might find themselves grounded.

Good news for those planning to contribute to the family feast: you can bring a turkey on your flight. Whether cooked or frozen, your main course can travel with you in your carry-on bag. The same goes for stuffing, either cooked or still in the box. These solid food items pose no security risk and are allowed through TSA checkpoints.

Thanksgiving Sides That Can Fly And Foods Which Must Be Checked

Many other Thanksgiving staples are also cleared for air travel. Baked goods like pies, cakes, and cookies can accompany you in the cabin. Fresh vegetables, from green beans to Brussels sprouts, are also permitted. If you’re in charge of bringing the dinner rolls or a fruit salad, you’re in luck – you can also pack these items in your carry-on.

However, not all Thanksgiving favorites can make it through security. The TSA follows a simple rule: if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, it needs to go in your checked baggage. Remember that you’ll need to bring your beloved condiments (gravy, cranberry sauce, etc.) in your checked baggage. This also applies to wine, champagne, and that special bottle of maple syrup you picked up on your travels. Jams, jellies, and preserves also fall into this category.

These restrictions are in place to ensure the safety of all passengers. Liquids and spreadable items in large quantities can potentially be used to conceal prohibited materials, which is why they’re subject to more stringent regulations. The TSA recommends planning ahead to avoid any last-minute surprises at the security checkpoint. If you’re unsure about a particular food item, check the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” feature on their website or mobile app.