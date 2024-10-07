Thanksgiving isn’t a universally celebrated holiday, but in the United States, it’s a federal holiday. The November occasion is a time for families and loved ones to gather. However, while holiday travel sounds simple, it often comes with challenges. In addition to navigating family dynamics and hoping a favorite dish is served, travel during Thanksgiving can be daunting.

When To Travel For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a popular time to travel, as people seek to connect with loved ones. Traveling during such a busy period can be chaotic, especially since Thanksgiving is one of the peak travel times in the U.S. The time of year also doesn’t lend itself to smooth travel, with the weather being unpredictable. Cold weather months bring larger crowds and delays.

The Worst Times To Travel For Thanksgiving

Because Thanksgiving travel is so popular, the worst times to travel are when airports are most crowded. According to Hopper’s 2024 Holiday Travel Outlook, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest travel day, as many people return home. For budget-conscious travelers, it’s also one of the most expensive days to fly, with round-trip prices up 10% from last year. On December 1, travelers will pay about $137 more per ticket compared to those who wait until Monday to return.

The Best Times To Travel

For those seeking the best prices, flexibility is key. The most affordable options often fall on dates travelers may not initially consider. This year, the best times to fly are the week before Thanksgiving or on the Monday before. Traveling during the week can help save money and avoid the largest crowds. Specifically, Thursday, November 21, and Monday, November 25, are ideal travel days, offering savings of about 23% per ticket, also according to Hopper.

When booking, timing matters as well. Early October is the best time to lock in lower fares. With rising demand for holiday travel, it’s crucial for travelers to plan ahead to avoid sold-out flights and steep prices.