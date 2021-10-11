8 Black Brits Who Made History In The United Kingdom And Beyond

Every October the United Kingdom celebrates ‘Black History Month’; across the country there are special events nation-wide and schools across the UK teach children about notable Black Brits from history.

Earlier this year, in a ground-breaking moment, Wales became the first nation in the United Kingdom to make the teaching of black history compulsory in schools. There have been calls for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to follow. Organizations such as ‘The Black Curriculum” seek to address the absence of black history teaching in British schools. Although all schools are encouraged to teach black history, except Wales, it is still not mandatory.

How Black History Month came to be celebrated in the UK is a unique story that many of the British public themselves are not aware of. Black History Month UK was founded in 1987 by the Ghanaian-born activist Akyaaba Addai Sebo. Dismayed that black children in the UK seemed increasingly disconnected from their history, he proposed an “annual celebration of the contributions of Africa, Africans and people of African descent to world civilization from antiquity to the present”.

He chose the month of October so that black school children across the nation would begin the school year learning about the history and achievements of their community, instilling them with a sense of pride. As Akyaaba Addai Sebo so eloquently puts it: “Self-pride is the catalyst for achievement, and there is no greater ‘truth’ than knowing yourself.”

So, in the spirit of celebration, let’s take a look at eight Black Brits who made history!