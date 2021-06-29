Fayida Jailler

Fayida Jailler is a YouTuber, educator, activist, linguist and travel curator, specializing in black history content from the global African diaspora. In 2020 she founded ’Freedom Is Mine', a platform dedicated to celebrating the history, culture and contribution of the African diaspora worldwide. It began as a YouTube channel, specializing in videos about Afrodescendant communities around the world, often in places many people don't know that black communities have existed for centuries. The platform now extends across the social media platforms, delivering daily, global black history content.