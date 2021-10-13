Irish Black History Month: 5 Facts You Likely Didn't Know

Yes, Irish Black History Month is a thing.

As you may (or may not) know, during the month of October, Black History Month is celebrated in several countries around the world and one of those countries is Ireland.

Irish Black History Month first began in Cork in 2010, although it wasn’t until 2014 that it was consolidated as a nationwide event. It was facilitated by a network of groups who worked together through Africa Irish Development Initiatives (AIDI) to host a series of events in celebration of the African-Irish community.

So, as we celebrate Black History Month in the Republic of Ireland, here are 5 interesting facts you likely didn’t know.