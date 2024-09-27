Whether you’re a well-traveled explorer with more stamps on your passport than you can count, or a first-time vacationer looking to escape the confines of your borders for a quick getaway, Greece is an ideal locale. The gorgeous European nation is rich with history and ancient relics, known for its white sand beaches, cultural landmarks, and stunning islands. Though the mainland of Greece clocks in at only 42,663 square miles of area, the nation’s plethora of islands make it a distinct vacation spot for millions of tourists each year. Of the many islands dotting the coastline of Greece, only 227 are inhabited by locals, though there are over 6,000 Greek Islands in total available to explore.

With such a massive list of locations to consider, it can be difficult striking a balance between which Greek islands are worth exploring, and which are overcrowded with other tourists seeking photo opportunities for their Instagram blogs. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a brief but thorough list of underrated Greek islands that are as beautiful as they are untapped. From the rugged peaks of the serene landscapes to the cerulean waves, these are the best Greek islands for those seeking an otherworldly experience.

Antiparos

Many adventurers have noted the Greek city of Paros as an ideal place to stay, due to its bustling coastal economy and multitude of luxury resorts. What many visitors don’t realize, however, is that the neighboring island of Antiparos is just a brief trek away, for those seeking an underrated experience shared by few others. Antiparos offers tons of exciting opportunities for exploration, including a Venetian castle, the naturally formed Cave of Antiparos, and a small handful of shops, cafés, and other alluring venues.

While this small destination within the Cyclades island group is undoubtedly underrated, it’s not entirely hidden, and serves as a home to just over 1,000 full-time residents. This means that the island won’t be overcrowded with tourists, though you shouldn’t have any trouble finding top-shelf recommendations for fun, food, and hotel accommodations. Hollywood power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson even own a retreat on the Mediterranean paradise, so you know the hidden locale has the time-tested stamp of approval.

Syros

Like Antiparos, Syros is also located within the Cyclades, and even serves as the capital of the island cluster. This underrated Greek island is home to a wide array of cultural touchstones, beaches, and a thriving art district, perfect for those interested in studying traditional Greek pottery. Syros is also the home to Greece’s historic Apollon Theater, which offers a revolving door of incredible musicals, plays, and dance installations.

While planning your trip to this Greek island, be sure to check the Apollon’s official website for information on what shows will be playing. Consider dropping by in the late Spring or early Fall when the weather is at its best. Syros is also known for its impressive local cuisine, with the famed halvadopita drawing crowds from all over the world.

Koufonisia

Unlike the previous two entries on this list, Koufonisia encompasses a small cluster of islands which remain fully uninhabited by full-time residents. These hidden island paradises offer excellent day-trip packages, with explorations of the rocky terrain, secluded white sand beaches, and a few interesting man-made structures for tourists to examine. While Koufonisia has no permanent residents, there are a few bars and other local eateries located along the beaches, though most are seasonally operated. If you’re interested in exploring this island, be sure to double-check the best times to book your trip, and remain abreast of the relatively infrequent boat schedule. You’ll need to rely on these small wooden ferries to arrive and depart from the beautiful destination.

Kea

Kea, also known to locals as Tzia, is a Greek island just off the coast of the mainland, noted for its proximity to the famed cultural hub of Athens. Despite its up-close and personal location with the mainland, Kea is rarely explored by tourists, and often pushed aside in favor of more well-trodden islands like Mykonos, Rhodes, or Santorini. Despite its status as an underrated getaway, Kea has just about everything you could possibly want in a Greek island adventure, including major cultural hubs, beautiful ancient architecture, and stunning sand and surf.

There is even a thriving culinary community on the island, which offers a wide array of authentic Greek cuisine to locals and tourists alike. If you find it too difficult to score a reservation at some of Kea’s most upscale venues, be sure to stay by the coast, where you can be treated to a wide variety of delicious street food and outdoor vendors. On the inland portion of the island, locals reside in pristine white homes, dotting the landscape with bright features that make the Balkan nation truly exceptional.

Symi

Symi is a Greek Island recognized primarily for its harbor, which serves as a central hub for ferries which travel all across the Mediterranean. While many travelers take to the port to change boats, few tourists stick around to experience the delightful culture and bustling nightlife of the underrated island. The coastline of Symi is recognized for its pastel colored houses, open-air markets, and of course, the Panormitis Monastery, where Greek Orthodox practitioners can congregate, pray, and admire the fine craftsmanship of the historic building.

While the island of Symi is rife with the freshest seafood you could ever get, one notable specialty of the Greek island is the simiako garidaki, or fried micro-shrimp. If you’re a seafood lover, your trip to Greece may leave you inundated with a medley of delicious salt-water favorites, though you’ll want to place the citrus notes of the micro-shrimp at the top of your bucket list.

Kastellorizo

Throughout this list so far, we’ve focussed primarily on underrated islands where you can receive the quintessential experience of visiting Greece. While there are plenty of locales that offer these gorgeous views and excellent adventures, one Greek island offers a multicultural getaway unlike any other. Kastellorizo is a teeny-tiny Greek island which resides just off the coast of Türkiye, making it the perfect destination for those looking to broaden their horizons and experience a blend of cultural identities dating back to the Ottoman Empire.

On Kastellorizo, visitors can explore turquoise waters, natural scenic beauty, and a wide array of Turkish cuisine. The island also offers a number of fun activities for children and families, including food tours, guided tours of Ottoman mansions and Byzantine castles, and even a few prime snorkeling locations. Whether you’re only visiting Kastellorizo for a brief day-trip excursion or you plan to stay for a full vacation, this island provides a mixture of Eastern Mediterranean cultures unlike any other.

Kimolos

Closing out our list of beautiful and underrated Greek islands, we have Kimolos, a small Cycladian gem hidden just slightly North of the more popular Milos. This volcanic island is home to some of the most fascinating geological formations in the entire region, which makes it the perfect getaway for any visitors fascinated by rock formations, fossils, or other exciting natural phenomena. Like most Greek islands, Kimolos also packs a few idyllic coastal beaches, which are nestled just outside the main village area. In the center of the island, visitors can find tons of upscale eateries, shops, and day-trip experiences tailored to your specific Greek vacation interests.

Even if you don’t stay in one of Kimolos’s excellently reviewed hotels, you should absolutely make it a point to check this island out. If anything, give it a try so you can tell your friends that you explored the remains of an ancient Mediterranean volcano.