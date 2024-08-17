Are you planning a summer vacation and thinking of Greece? You are just on time because here are the best places to visit in Greece that will make your holiday a Pinterest inspiration. Greece welcomes visitors to discover its intricate web of history and culture. It is a country of legendary tales, sun-kissed islands, and pristine waterways.



Discover the distinct fusion of history and modernity that awaits you at every site, from the recognizable Acropolis in Athens to the breathtaking sunsets on Santorini. Imagine lazing on immaculate beaches, exploring historic ruins, or indulging in mouthwatering Mediterranean food at a quaint taverna. Maybe the exciting nightlife on the islands, the amazing archaeological sites, or the kindness of the Greek people drew you in.

With the help of this guide, you’ll go virtually through some of the most fascinating locations and best places to visit in Greece. We’ll reveal the undiscovered treasures and legendary encounters each location offers. We can assist you with creating the ideal Greek itinerary, whether you’re a history buff, beach bum, or foodie.

Now, load up your virtual travel bag and explore Greece’s top tourist destinations!

Athens

Best Time to Visit: Spring (April to mid-June) or Fall (September to November)

Transportation Options: Extensive public transport system including metro, buses, and trams.

Athens is a treasure trove of ancient history and modern vibrancy. The Acropolis, crowned by the Parthenon, offers an unparalleled glimpse into classical civilization. The city’s numerous museums, particularly the Acropolis Museum and National Archaeological Museum, house priceless artifacts. Explore the charming Plaka neighborhood, with its narrow streets and neoclassical architecture. Athens also offers a thriving food scene, blending traditional Greek cuisine with modern gastronomy.

Things to Do: Visit the Acropolis and Parthenon, explore the Ancient Agora, wander through the Plaka neighborhood, and visit the Acropolis Museum.

Where to Eat: Enjoy traditional Greek cuisine at Diporto, savor modern Greek dishes at Funky Gourmet, and try souvlaki at O Kostas.

Where to Stay: Consider hotels with Acropolis views like the Grande Bretagne or boutique options like the AthensWas Design Hotel.

Santorini

Best Time to Visit: Late spring (May to June) or early fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: Ferry or flight from Athens; local buses on the island.

Santorini is renowned for its breathtaking beauty. The island’s unique landscape, shaped by a volcanic eruption, features dramatic cliffs overlooking a submerged caldera. Visit the picturesque towns of Oia and Fira for iconic blue-domed churches and white-washed buildings. The island offers black sand beaches, ancient ruins at Akrotiri (often called the “Minoan Pompeii”), and world-class wineries producing distinctive wines from grapes grown in volcanic soil.

Things to Do: Watch the sunset in Oia, visit the ancient site of Akrotiri, take a wine tour, and relax on the unique black sand beaches.

Where to Eat: Dine with a view at Lycabettus Restaurant, enjoy fresh seafood at Dimitris Ammoudi Taverna, and try local specialties at Metaxy Mas Taverna. Where to Stay: Consider cave hotels like Katikies Hotel or luxury resorts like Grace Santorini.

Mykonos

Photo credit: Johnny Africa

Best Time to Visit: Late spring (May to June) or early fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: Ferry or flight from Athens; bus service; and taxis on the island.

Mykonos combines natural beauty with a cosmopolitan atmosphere. Its pristine beaches range from family-friendly to party hotspots. The island’s main town, Chora, is a maze of narrow streets lined with boutiques, art galleries, and restaurants. Don’t miss the iconic windmills and Little Venice area. Mykonos is also known for its vibrant nightlife and LGBTQ+ friendly atmosphere.

Things to Do: Explore the charming Mykonos Town (Chora), relax on Paradise or Super Paradise beaches, visit the iconic windmills, and enjoy the vibrant nightlife.

Where to Eat: Savor Greek cuisine at Kiki’s Tavern, enjoy fresh seafood at Sea Satin Market, and dine in style at Interni Restaurant.

Where to Stay: Consider beachfront resorts like Santa Marina Resort & Villas or boutique hotels like Cavo Tagoo.

Crete

Photo credit: Evangelos Mpikakis/Unsplash

Best Time to Visit: Late spring (May to June) or early fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: flights to main cities; an extensive bus network; ferries from Athens and other islands.

Crete offers an incredible diversity of experiences. History buffs will marvel at the ancient Minoan palaces of Knossos and Phaistos. Nature lovers can explore the Samaria Gorge or relax on stunning beaches like Elafonisi. The island boasts picturesque towns like Chania and Rethymno with their Venetian harbors. Crete is also a food lover’s paradise, known for its distinctive cuisine and excellent olive oil.

Things to Do: Explore the Palace of Knossos, hike the Samaria Gorge, visit the charming town of Chania, and relax on beautiful beaches like Elafonissi.

Where to Eat: Try traditional Cretan cuisine at Peskesi, enjoy seafood at Thalassino Ageri, and sample local specialties at Bougatsa Iordanis.

Where to Stay: Consider luxury resorts like Elounda Peninsula All Suite Hotel or boutique options like Casa Delfino in Chania.

Rhodes

Getty Images

Best Time to Visit: Spring (April to mid-June) or Fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: flights from Athens; ferries from other islands; good bus network on the island.

Rhodes seamlessly blends medieval and ancient history. The UNESCO-listed Old Town is one of the best-preserved medieval cities in Europe, with its Street of the Knights and Palace of the Grand Masters. The island also boasts ancient ruins like the Acropolis of Lindos. Beautiful beaches, such as Anthony Quinn Bay, offer relaxation, while the Valley of the Butterflies provides a unique nature experience.

Things to Do: Explore the medieval Old Town, visit the Palace of the Grand Master, relax on Lindos Beach, and take a day trip to the Valley of the Butterflies.

Where to Eat: Dine on Greek cuisine at Marco Polo Cafe, enjoy fresh fish at Mavrikos, and try local wines at Tamam.

Where to Stay: Consider historic hotels like Kokkini Porta Rossa or beachfront resorts like Lindos Blu.

Delphi

The Tholos, Delphi, Greece

Best Time to Visit: Spring (April to mid-June) or Fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: Bus from Athens; car rental recommended for flexibility.

Delphi, once considered the center of the world by ancient Greeks, offers a mystical atmosphere amidst breathtaking mountain scenery. The ancient sanctuary includes the Temple of Apollo, where the famous Oracle once prophesied. The on-site museum houses important artifacts, including the famous Charioteer of Delphi. The surrounding area offers hiking trails with panoramic views of the Gulf of Corinth.

Things to Do: Explore the ancient ruins including the Temple of Apollo, visit the Delphi Archaeological Museum, and enjoy the stunning mountain scenery.

Where to Eat: Savor traditional Greek dishes at To Patriko Mas, enjoy local specialties at Taverna Vakhos, and dine with a view at Epikouros.

Where to Stay: Consider hotels with views of the ruins like Amalia Hotel Delphi or charming guesthouses like Pitho Rooms.

Meteora

Best Time to Visit: Late spring (May to June) or early fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: Train or bus from Athens to Kalambaka, then local buses or taxis to the monasteries.

Meteora presents a unique blend of natural wonder and human achievement. The towering rock formations topped with centuries-old monasteries create an awe-inspiring landscape. Visitors can explore several of these monasteries, each offering stunning views and insights into Orthodox monastic life. The area also provides excellent opportunities for rock climbing and hiking.

Things to Do: Visit the stunning monasteries perched atop rock formations, hike the trails for panoramic views, and explore the town of Kalambaka.

Where to Eat: Try local cuisine at Meteora Restaurant, enjoy traditional dishes at Taverna Gardenia, and dine with a view at Panorama.

Where to Stay: Consider hotels with monastery views like Divani Meteora Hotel or unique cave hotels like Doupiani House.

Nafplion

Best Time to Visit: Spring (April to mid-June) or Fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: Bus from Athens; local buses within the town.

Nafplion charms visitors with its elegant architecture and romantic atmosphere. As the first capital of modern Greece, it’s steeped in history. Climb the 999 steps to Palamidi Fortress for panoramic views of the town and sea. Stroll through the Old Town’s narrow streets, lined with neoclassical mansions and quirky museums. Nearby beaches and the small fortress island of Bourtzi add to its appeal.

Things to Do: Explore the charming old town, visit the Palamidi Fortress, relax on nearby beaches, and take day trips to ancient sites like Mycenae and Epidaurus.

Where to Eat: Enjoy seafood at Savouras, dine on Greek cuisine at 3Sixty, and try local specialties at Aiolos Taverna.

Where to Stay: Consider historic hotels like Nafplia Palace Hotel & Villas or boutique options like Amphitryon Hotel.

Corfu

Best Time to Visit: Late spring (May to June) or early fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: Flights from Athens and international destinations; ferries from mainland Greece and Italy.

Corfu stands out among Greek islands for its lush greenery and Venetian influence. The UNESCO-listed Old Town features a unique blend of Greek, Venetian, French, and British architecture. The island offers diverse beaches, from bustling resorts to secluded coves. Don’t miss the Achilleion Palace, built for Empress Elisabeth of Austria, or the picturesque village of Paleokastritsa.

Things to Do: Explore Corfu Town’s Venetian architecture, visit Achilleion Palace, relax on beautiful beaches like Paleokastritsa, and take a boat trip to nearby islands.

Where to Eat: Savor Corfiot cuisine at Rex Restaurant, enjoy fresh seafood at Klimataria, and dine with a view at The Venetian Well.

Where to Stay: Consider luxury resorts like Corfu Imperial Grecotel Exclusive Resort or boutique hotels in Corfu Town like Siora Vittoria Boutique Hotel.

Naxos

Best Time to Visit: Late spring (May to June) or early fall (September to October)

Transportation Options: Ferry from Athens (Piraeus) and other islands; limited flights from Athens.

Naxos offers a more authentic Greek island experience. It boasts some of the best beaches in the Cyclades, including the long, golden stretch of Plaka.

The main town, Chora, is crowned by a Venetian castle and features the iconic Portara, a massive marble gate that’s the entrance to an unfinished temple of Apollo. Inland, traditional mountain villages and ancient ruins dot the landscape. Naxos is also known for its excellent local produce, particularly cheese and potatoes.

Things to Do: Visit the Portara (Apollo’s Gate), explore the charming villages in the mountains, relax on long sandy beaches, and try water sports.

Where to Eat: Enjoy traditional Greek cuisine at To Elliniko, savor fresh seafood at Meze2, and try local specialties at Rotonda.

Where to Stay: Consider beachfront hotels like Naxos Island Hotel or traditional guesthouses in the mountains like Hotel Grotta.