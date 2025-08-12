Airport security procedures have undergone changes in 2025, leaving frequent flyers wondering if paying for TSA PreCheck remains a worthwhile investment. With the Transportation Security Administration’s recent policy shift allowing all travelers to keep their shoes on during standard screenings and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hinting at potential relaxation of liquid restrictions, the once-exclusive perks of PreCheck membership seem to be diminishing.

However, travel experts maintain that despite these evolving airport procedures, TSA PreCheck continues to offer substantial time-saving benefits and stress reduction that justify its $78 five-year enrollment fee for many travelers. CNBC reports that the dedicated PreCheck lanes continue to provide expedited screening, with wait times under 10 minutes for 99% of PreCheck passengers, compared to standard lanes that typically take 30 minutes or longer during peak travel periods.

Beyond Keeping Your Shoes On

While the ability to keep shoes on was once an exclusive PreCheck perk, the program still offers several advantages that standard screening doesn’t. PreCheck members can leave laptops in their bags, keep light jackets and belts on, and avoid removing TSA-compliant liquids from carry-ons. These conveniences create a smoother, less stressful airport experience that 39% of surveyed PreCheck members cited as the program’s biggest benefit, according to a recent UpgradedPoints survey.

Furthermore, despite procedural changes, the time-saving aspect of PreCheck remains compelling. Nearly all PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes, while standard screening typically takes 30 minutes or more during busy periods. This difference becomes particularly valuable during unexpected travel surges, as witnessed recently at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, where non-PreCheck travelers faced massive lines stretching outside the terminal.

TSA PreCheck Cost Considerations

The five-year PreCheck membership costs between $78 and $85, depending on your enrollment provider. For frequent travelers, this breaks down to just $15-17 per year – a small price for consistently faster security experiences. Many travel credit cards and loyalty programs cover these fees, making enrollment even more worthwhile for occasional travelers.

For international travelers, Global Entry is a worthy consideration. The $120 five-year membership includes PreCheck benefits, as well as expedited customs screening when returning to the US from abroad. Although enrollment centers may be limited and appointment scheduling challenging, the combined benefits provide excellent value for those who travel internationally, even if only a few times a year.

The Verdict

Despite evolving airport security procedures, TSA PreCheck continues to deliver time savings and stress reduction that justify its cost for some regular travelers. The program’s dedicated lanes, simplified screening procedures, and consistent sub-10-minute wait times remain compelling advantages that standard screening doesn’t match. As airport procedures continue to evolve, PreCheck’s value proposition may change, but for now, it remains a worthwhile investment for anyone who flies more than a couple of times annually.