According to the Trump administration, travelers could soon expect changes to their Transportation Security Administration (TSA)’s airport security experience. On July 16, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke with NewsNation host Blake Burman about some of the impending airport security changes. The conversation occurred during the inaugural Hill Nation Summit. Notably, the TSA has been a part of the DHS since 2003.

Noem shared that the standard for the sizes of liquids taken through TSA via carry-ons could change. The limit is currently one quart-sized bag’s worth of liquids, gels, pastes, and aerosol containers, each at or below 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters). Per The Hill, during the summit, Noem said, “I will tell you — I mean the liquids — I’m questioning. So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be.”

Noem additionally announced earlier this month that the TSA will no longer require travelers to remove their shoes during airport security screenings.

“Ending the ‘Shoes-Off’ policy is the latest effort DHS is implementing to modernize and enhance [the] traveler experience across our nation’s airports,” she said. “We expect this change will drastically decrease passenger wait times at our TSA checkpoints, leading to a more pleasant and efficient passenger experience. As always, security remains our top priority. Thanks to our cutting-edge technological advancements and multi-layered security approach, we are confident we can implement this change while maintaining the highest security standards. This initiative is just one of many the Trump administration is pursuing to usher in the President’s vision for a new Golden Age of American travel.”

What Else Is There To Know About Upcoming Changes Regarding Going Through TSA?

Though new changes to the TSA process have been teased, Noem told The Hill after the summit that the rollout won’t be anytime soon.

“It’s not certainly anything we’ll be announcing in the next week or two. But we’re working to see what we can do to make the traveling experience much better and more hospitable for individuals, but also still keep safety standards,” said Noem.

“The future of an airport, where I’m looking to go, is you walk in the door with your carry-on suitcase, you walk through a scanner, and right to your flight. Takes you one minute,” she reportedly added.

Changes regarding TSA also started this month, around the July 4th travel period. The organization announced and began implementing travel benefits for military member and their families, including access to a designated expedited TSA screening lane at select airports and discounts on TSA PreCheck enrollment.