The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued a travel alert ahead of what promises to be the busiest Independence Day weekend in American history. With over 18.5 million travelers expected to pass through airport security checkpoints during the holiday period, TSA officials are urging passengers to arrive early and prepare for extended wait times at airports nationwide.

The alert comes on the heels of a record-breaking screening day on June 22. TSA agents processed nearly 3.1 million travelers, marking the single busiest day in the agency’s history. Officials anticipate that Sunday, July 6, will eclipse even these numbers as travelers return home from their holiday celebrations. This day may set yet another record for screenings in America.

This travel surge isn’t limited to the skies. AAA predicts a staggering 72.2 million Americans will journey at least 50 miles from home during the holiday period, with nearly 62 million traveling by car.

Travel Numbers Shatter Previous Records

The Fourth of July travel forecast reveals American eagerness to celebrate the nation’s 249th birthday away from home. U.S. airlines have responded by scheduling approximately 4 percent more flights than last year, operating roughly 27,000 daily flights throughout the holiday period. The Federal Aviation Administration expects July 3 to peak with more than 51,000 flights nationwide.

“On our busiest days, our officers remain laser-focused on delivering a safe and efficient screening experience to all passengers traveling through our airports,” said Jim Spriggs, federal security director for TSA Illinois. He emphasized the importance of passenger preparedness, adding, “We appreciate those who arrive at the checkpoint prepared with REAL ID or another acceptable form of ID, and with no prohibited items in their carry-on bags.”

Essential Tips For July 4th Holiday Travelers

Travelers should remember that REAL ID requirements are now in effect. While you can still fly without one, TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle notes, “You still can make it through and fly; we’re just going to give you extra screening.” Downloading your airline’s mobile app provides instant updates on gate changes and boarding times. Building extra time into your travel schedule remains crucial, especially when heading to major airports.

AAA reports that domestic travelers are flocking to Orlando, Seattle, and New York City this holiday weekend. International travelers are choosing Vancouver, Rome, and Paris as their top destinations. These popular locations will likely experience crowds throughout the extended weekend. The holiday travel period officially began on Saturday, June 28, and continues through Sunday, July 6.

Weather concerns may also potentially impact flight schedules. Travelers should monitor their airline’s app or website for real-time updates and prepare for what promises to be a record-setting celebration of American independence.