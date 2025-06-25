During the summer months, I make it a point to do everything in my power to travel with a carry-on. Most of my craziest travel stories, which include tales of damage and lost luggage, have occurred during the summer when I was traveling with a checked bag.

As my dad often reminds me (thanks to a tale as old as time), “Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is insanity.” These words serve as my North Star for navigating the busy summer travel season with a carry-on only.

This means I have to pack more strategically and intentionally, which includes scaling back on my beauty products and ensuring they’re both TSA-approved in the United States and compliant with the requirements of most European countries, which stipulate that everything fits in a clear plastic bag with a maximum volume of 33.8 oz. Keep in mind that powders are generally fine (but may require extra screening, so it’s best to keep them in the original package).

Our Top 8 Picks For The Best TSA-Approved Beauty Products

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50

The most important beauty item for me is sunscreen. It’s more essential than foundations, tints, or any concealer. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen is my go-to, especially for my face. It’s invisible, weightless, and scentless. One of the best features is that it also doubles as a primer for all-day makeup wear, which means you have one less product to pack.

If you’re using it as a sunscreen, it’s recommended to put it on 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply it every 2-2.5 hours or 40 minutes after swimming. Allow 30 seconds before putting on makeup if using it as a primer.

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright + Eye Crème

Aside from sunscreen, another product that I never leave home without is Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright + Eye Crème. I have a friend who has flawlessly beautiful skin — something she attributes to her skin care regimen. She’s been clear with me: don’t start using products when you need them. Prevention is always better than a cure. With that advice, I’ve been using this product since 2023 to avoid what feels like the inevitable.

Despite having a few issues under my eyes, I can attest that it has brightened that thin and delicate area. It’s powered by gold-complexed vitamin C, which brightens and visibly diminishes dark circles and crow’s feet. Its underrated feature is improving concealer application and wear.

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick

Unless it’s a wedding or a special event, my summer makeup routine is typically lightweight. I prefer my natural, “glowy” look, without oxidation and products that won’t bleed onto my light-colored clothing. That’s why Fenty’s Beauty Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick is in my carry-on bag.

The stick alone makes it easy to travel with and keeps long travel days stress-free because I know it won’t spill out of my organizer bag. The tint stick is light coverage but also long-wear, which gives the “you’ve been taking good care of your skin” energy.

Nars Mini-Radiant Concealer

I love a product that is small in size but still packs a powerful punch for getting things done. The Nars Mini-Radiant Concealer is only 0.05 ounces, but it offers medium and buildable coverage, and most importantly, it provides long-lasting wear.

Concealer can be tricky in the summer. There’s often some creasing, sweat from the heat, water from summer rain, and even wearing sunglasses can alter the look of the concealer. This product is one I have had no issues with. Now, I do prime and use Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright+ Eye Crème for extra hydration before applying. Then, I set it with a little bit of Ben Nye Banana Powder that I pack in a travel-sized container.

Babe Original 4 Real Mascara

This is a new item in my summer beauty haul, and I’m obsessed because while it provides noticeable length to my natural eyelashes, it doesn’t have the awful clumping or smudging that often occurs in the summer heat with other mascara brands.

If you want to take it up a notch and wear your strips or extensions, it also complements them nicely. I’ve found that my strips are not needed, even when I want a different look for going out in the evening, because the brand is buildable.

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Blush

I swear by Milk Makeup products. In my past life as a television news journalist, Milk Makeup kept me looking flawless on those long, hot summer days, when I was chasing people down for a story. That said, you cannot go wrong with Milk Makeup’s Lip and Cheek Blush combo stick (not to be confused with its Cooling Water Jelly Tint).

The Lip + Cheek combo is a cream blush stick and lip color that comes in both shimmer and cream shades. There are more than a dozen colors to choose from. The two colors I have are Werk – Dusty Rose and Quirk – Spiced Rose.

BROWN GIRL Jane High Tea Eau de Parfum Travel Spray

In the summer, I want to smell just as good as the summer florals that are in full bloom following the springtime rain. For those who love floral scents, Brown Girl’s Jane High Tea perfume does just that.

The key notes are madeleine, pink chai, and biscotti. It’s a warm-floral perfume that captures French madeleines and macarons with spiced pink chai, bright orange-flower water, and freesia floating above creamy whipped milk. It’s great to pack in a carry-on because it comes in a perfect travel bottle.

Peach and Lily Glass Skin Discovery Kit

When my day is over and it’s time for bed, I clean everything off with the Peach and Lily Glass Skin Discovery Kit. My first purchase was to try out the products, as I found the glass skin process overwhelming. This four-step kit was my introduction, and I haven’t switched my routine since starting over a year ago. What stood out was that it lasted so long on the road and has become a staple of my skincare routine, both at home and while traveling.

I literally purchase the kit every four months. It comes with the Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser, Wild Dew Treatment Essence, Glass Skin Refining Serum, and Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream. I have noticed a significant improvement in my skin, with little to no breakouts. My skin is hydrated, and my skin tone is even.

Disclaimer: Our editors love finding you the best products and offers! If you purchase something by clicking on one of the affiliate links on our website, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.