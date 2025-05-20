As a travel writer, there are very few times when I will check in a bag. Work usually begins for me as soon as I arrive at the airport. One thing that never fails: checking in a bag slows me down, especially when waiting for it at baggage claim. I need a carry-on that allows me to move quickly (which means chaotically rush) from the gate, out of the airport, and on to my assignment.

That said, not every piece of luggage is made the same. I know because I’ve had quite a few over the last few years and experienced a gamut of issues. Handles have broken or, worse, stopped working when I needed them to (like when I’m boarding a plane and need to place it in the overhead space). Wheels have broken, zippers stopped working, and the exterior deteriorated.

Exhausted by my luck, I finally invested in better carry-ons to save me money down the road. I’ve tested a nearly $300 and $70 carry-on to see which survived my trip.

NOBL Carry-On: All-in-One – Prices Range Between $279 – $515

What I love about this carry-on is the functionality. It’s clear designers considered what would be practical and efficient for travelers. If you’ve seen those memes about people constantly checking their pockets or personal bags for phones and passports every five seconds, those people are my tribe. NOBL is the carry-on that lets this community know they are seen and provides the support travelers need.

For starters, traveling with things in my hand is a recipe for disaster but this carry-on comes with a built-in cup holder to keep hands free. There’s a phone mount on the handle. The best feature by far is the zipper-less front pocket that can be used for laptops or tablets. Most times, I carry a book bag for my laptop but didn’t need one with this luggage. Travelers who want to travel light will appreciate this feature.

Inside the carry-on, there are two compartments for organizing. One side is a Y-strap compression system, and the other side is to zip up additional items separately. I can fit three to four days’ worth of heavier clothes, extra shoes, and pajamas when traveling to cooler climates.

A sore point for me is the bag holders on the side. It’s great in theory, but the hooks are small, and I constantly worry something will fall off. The luggage takes pride in being lightweight, but the material feels questionable to me, and only time will tell how well it holds up.

Highlights Lifetime warranty

The extras: phone holder, drink holder, laptop sleeve

Details Exterior measurements 20.5″ x 15.5″ x 10″

Interior measurements 19″ x 13.8″ x 8″

Weight 11.75 lbs

Capacity 35L

CALPAK Wandr Carry-On – $79.99

CALPAK is a brand that most people are familiar with, so I felt comfortable purchasing at Marshall’s. I was immediately attracted to the olive green, which will always be a pro in my book.

This carry-on has traveled with me through thick and thin. We’ve had some good times together until the wheel broke, prompting me to buy a more expensive bag.

What I love about this carry-on, in addition to the outside aesthetics, is the interior. This bag has been my go-to without question because the compartments and pockets inside keep me organized. While the NOBL luggage can fit three to four days’ worth of clothing, I have traveled with a week’s worth of clothes in the CALPAK luggage in the winter. The expansion zipper allows more things to fit in the bag.

Another con is the hardshell case. It feels sturdier than the NOBL carry-on, and I have left many marks on it over the years.

Unfortunately, there are no extras, such as a laptop sleeve and cupholder, on the outside of the carry-on. This version of CALPAK’s carry-on luggage does not provide the opportunity to be hands-free. The wheel is a sore point. It broke in a way that leaves one side of the wheel missing. I got it from a bargain retailer, and there’s no warranty for the wheel.

Highlights Great for organizing

Expansion is easier

The hardshell case is durable

Details 16.375″W x 24.75″H x 10.75″D

Which Carry-On Survived

The NOBL carry-on has survived the survival of the fittest test. Despite some of my concerns, I haven’t had any significant problems with this carry-on.

When it comes to what’s best, it’s all about what is important to you when you travel. If you care about optimizing space, CALPAK’s carry-on is the winner. I would suggest purchasing one directly from the website to ensure there is a warranty if things go wrong.

If organizing and a hands-free experience are your priorities, then you can’t go wrong with NOBL. It does feel lighter than my CALPAK. Another benefit is that if anything goes wrong, there’s a lifetime warranty that will take care of that. I wouldn’t recommend being reckless.

