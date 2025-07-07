Millions of Americans can now breeze through airport security. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will soon allow all travelers to keep their shoes on during airport screening, regardless of their PreCheck status. This policy change, set to take effect nationwide on July 7, 2025, eliminates one of the most inconvenient and widely criticized security measures implemented after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The requirement to remove shoes during screening was introduced in August 2006, in response to the failed 2001 shoe bombing attempt by Richard Reid on a flight from Paris to Miami. For nearly two decades, only travelers with TSA PreCheck privileges and children under 13 or adults over 75 could keep their footwear on while passing through security checkpoints. Now, this privilege extends to everyone. According to Caleb Harmon-Marshall, creator of Gate Access, on Yahoo! Creators, the official announcement is expected on July 7, 2025. However, news has already spread widely through travel communities.

The Technology Behind The TSA Change

Modern scanning equipment now enables TSA officers to detect potential threats without requiring passengers to remove their shoes. These technological advancements, coupled with a comprehensive reassessment of threat-level risks, made this policy shift possible. TSA made the decision after years of reviewing and testing at airports where officers enforced shoe removal rules inconsistently.

The change calls into question the value of TSA PreCheck, which costs $77–$85 for five years. With one of its major benefits now available to all travelers, PreCheck still offers other advantages, including expedited lanes, the ability to keep laptops and liquids in bags, and the ability to keep light jackets and belts on. The change comes as lawmakers intensify scrutiny of TSA over long lines, inconsistent screenings, and invasive procedures.

For frequent flyers, the end of barefoot shuffling through security represents a welcome change. Parents managing children, business travelers rushing to gates, and anyone concerned about airport floor hygiene will particularly appreciate this update.