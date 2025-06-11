In early March, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shared to Facebook its “best tips” for protecting your devices from cyberattacks.

The intel emphasized that maintaining cybersecurity was crucial. The first tip was to use your own power bank to charge your device versus plugging it into a communal airport charging station with USB ports. Per the source, hackers can tamper with ports and include malware — which could harm or invade your device.

The second tip was to be extremely mindful of the Wi-Fi networks you use. The TSA advised against using public Wi-Fi at airports, particularly for making digital transactions. Essentially, doing anything online that includes personal information or banking details while on an “unsecured” network at the airport could leave you — or your device — vulnerable.

“In this technology age, cybersecurity has never been more important,” noted the post.

What Else Should I Know About Cybersecurity While Traveling?

While travelers may not think about their cybersecurity during trips, it should definitely be on their radar.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulates communications within the United States and is an independent government agency. The independent agency has a whole page on its website that offers “cybersecurity tips for international travelers.” Interestingly, the source said that the information and communications one has on their devices “is as valuable as the contents of your suitcase,” if not more so.

On that page, the FCC has several cybersecurity recommendations for before, during, and after your travels. One of the recommendations was to always store your devices in a secure location, which is a standard travel safety precaution. Other suggestions included backing up your devices before traveling abroad, ensuring your antivirus software is up to date, and using different passwords and PINs while abroad.