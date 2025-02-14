American Airlines Flight 2863 from Austin, Texas, to Charlotte, North Carolina, was delayed four and a half hours on February 7 after someone’s personal hotspot caused a bomb scare.

Bruce Steen, a passenger on the flight, told ABC News that the pilot informed the cabin that “somebody renamed their hotspot.” Flight crew allegedly said the hotspot’s alarming name was “There is a bomb on the flight.”

Prior to getting details on the worrisome hotspot, Steen said a young man showed something on their tablet to a flight attendant, immediately prompting the worker to inform the cockpit. The pilot reportedly told passengers that an “administrative issue” made it necessary for the plane to return to its gate.

Once at the gate, an Austin Police Department lieutenant allegedly boarded the plane and addressed its passengers. According to Steen, the authority said, “If this is a joke, please raise your hand now, because we can deal with the practical joke differently than if this — if we have to do a full-blown investigation of what’s going on here.”

The plane’s departure time was originally scheduled for 1:42 p.m. Ultimately, it ended up leaving around 6:15 p.m.

What Else Is There To Know About The Bomb Threat Scare On American Airlines Flight 2863?

Since no one onboard the flight took responsibility for the troubling hotspot name, everyone was forced to deplane and undergo another round of airport security screening. Steen said everyone on the flight had to show their personal hotspot name to the police.

The Austin Police Department said the bomb scare didn’t significantly impact the airport’s operations. According to People, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) also commented on the incident. The latter organization allegedly noted that it and its transportation industry partners “take bomb threats very seriously.” The TSA reportedly added that “All passengers [on American Airlines Flight 2863] and their checked baggage were rescreened.”