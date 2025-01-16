Singer FKA twigs has strong opinions about traveling, and one of them involves keeping socks on at airport security. The London-based “Cellophane” artist, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, shared her thoughts during a SubwayTakes interview with host Kareem Rahma.

“People who walk through TSA barefoot should be banned from travel and sent home,” the 36-year-old musician declared.

Twigs called the habit of being barefoot at TSA checkpoints “crazy,” and Rahma quickly agreed. Expanding on her point, the “Tears in the Club” singer said it’s an airport faux pas to step where others’ sweaty feet have been.

“I think it’s very inconsiderate to the people around you,” she explained. “You know when you stand on those yellow feet during security? If someone’s bare feet have been there before mine, even if I’m wearing socks, I feel like their foot sweat will soak through. And then I have to travel for eight hours knowing we’ve ‘touched feet.’”

What Else Did twigs Share About Her Thoughts On Traveling?

Beyond her no-barefoot stance, twigs revealed another travel preference: She always asks TSA agents to change their gloves before administering a pat-down.

Explaining her reasoning, the “Eusexua” artist said, “I don’t want to sit on a flight knowing the same gloves that touched hundreds of other people have just touched me.” She also shared her thoughts about airplane seat hygiene, admitting she often wonders how many heads have leaned on the same headrest.

Twigs described her heightened awareness of cleanliness in these scenarios as “contact OCD.” “Basically, I can map out everything that’s been touched in a room,” she said, referencing her thought patterns when traveling.

Fans React To twigs’ Hygiene Tips

After the interview, fans shared mixed reactions online. While some applauded her hygienic principles, others found irony in her comments, given her appearance on the notoriously unclean NYC subway.

One Instagram commenter quipped, “Barefoot bandits are wild.” Another joked, “Who’s going to tell her about the subway seats she’s sitting on? [crying laughing emoji]”

Whether you agree or not, twigs’ approach to travel hygiene definitely has people talking.