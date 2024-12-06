Grammy-nominated musician Doechii is all about health and hygiene when it comes to her traveling. The 26-year-old powerhouse MC shared her travel essentials and jet-setting habits in a November 26 published Thrillist feature. The Tampa-born singer-rapper – nicknamed the “Swamp Princess” – noted that she’s more fond of traveling by bus than taking flights while touring. When on planes, some of her travel essentials and behavior intensely focus on hygiene; so much so, that she said, “While traveling, if I could bring a portable mop and mop my area on the plane, I would.”

Intense about cleanliness, a high-quality face mask and disinfecting cleaning wipes were on her list of travel must-haves. The Top Dawg Entertainment-signed artist — who prefers the window seat — said everything around her on the plane is getting wiped down, including the seatbelt and seat. Outside of bringing her cleaning wipes and KN95 face mask, she explained that she has a whole cleaning routine when she boards.

“I’m very, very, very cleanly. When I’m traveling on planes, I wipe down every single thing,” Doechii explained. “I wear gloves, I learned this hack from Naomi Campbell, and I spray everything down. I also bring my face mask on planes. And I do my skincare routines just to stay fresh. So I’m an expert when it comes to flying. I fly so much.”

What Else Did Doechii Share About Her Travel Preferences?

Her laptop and phone were other noted necessities. More of Doechii’s travel essentials include mouthwash, slippers, a blanket, a journal, and a book to read.

The Alligator Bites Never Heal musician shared that her favorite travel snack is Cheez-It snack mix. She also noted that she “definitely” overpacks.

Doechii loved hitting the stage in Spain, noting that it’s been her “favorite place to visit so far.” The musician, born Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon, shared her hopes of performing there again someday.