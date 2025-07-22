Air travelers across the United States are experiencing a shift in airport security procedures as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) rolls out changes to its screening protocols. In an announcement on July 8, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem officially ended the nearly 20-year requirement for passengers to remove their shoes during the screening process.

The new policy allows travelers to keep their footwear on while passing through security checkpoints, though TSA agents may still request shoe removal if additional screening is deemed necessary. The change is part of a broader initiative to streamline airport security. TSA aims to maintain safety through the use of advanced technology and enhanced screening methods. According to Salon, the shoe policy is just the beginning of what appears to be a comprehensive security overhaul at America’s airports.

TSA Puts Liquid Restrictions Under Review

The 3.4-ounce liquid restriction, another long-standing post-9/11 security measure, could be the next rule to change. Secretary Noem hinted at this possibility during a Hill Summit this week. Noem stated: “The liquids, I’m questioning. That may be the next big announcement — what size your liquids need to be.”

The current liquid restrictions were implemented in 2006 following a foiled terrorist plot involving liquid explosives on transatlantic flights. While no official announcement has been made regarding when or how these restrictions might change, travelers may soon be able to bring larger volumes of liquids in their carry-on bags.

Advanced Technology Makes Security Changes Possible

These security modifications are made possible by technological advancements in airport screening equipment. More than 200 airports now utilize CT scanners capable of creating detailed 3D images. This enables security personnel to detect potential threats inside liquids and shoes without requiring passengers to unpack their belongings or remove their footwear.

According to Secretary Noem, these updates are part of a “multi-layered screening process.” The process includes new advanced scanners, additional security officers, enhanced identity verification systems, and the recently implemented REAL ID requirement. Looking ahead, the TSA plans to implement even more passenger-friendly security measures.

Future developments may also include facial recognition technology. This technology will enable travelers to pass through security without interacting with TSA agents. Additionally, automated entry systems featuring turnstiles that open after scanning a traveler’s face and boarding pass may be in development. Within the next six to nine months, some airports will test systems that do not require removing laptops from bags.