The long-standing African-American Greek-letter sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) has recently chartered a London chapter.

Black higher education and Greek life source Watch The Yard helped spread the news. The source noted that Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® formally established the London chapter on May 30. Photos show women gallantly dressed in the sorority’s signature pink and green colors. Many wore pearls, another symbolic element of an AKA’s traditional look. Additionally, the women wore matching light pink fascinator headpieces.

“These women are already making an enormous difference in and around London,” Carrie J. Clark, International Regional Director for Alpha Kappa Alpha, reportedly said. “They are an amazing group of servant leaders whom I am confident will expand Alpha Kappa Alpha’s legacy of service in the Greater London area for years to come.”

What Else Should I Know About The AKA Chapter In London?

Watch The Yard reported that the London group includes 25 women from various professional backgrounds, including medicine, business, finance, real estate, and others.

Thus far, the AKA London women have reportedly been upholding the sorority’s core values – fostering education, civic duty, and sisterhood. The source added that the ladies have invested over £3,000 in Black-owned businesses, and volunteered over 200 hours. Additionally, the sorors have reportedly worked to combat childhood hunger, empower women through entrepreneurship training, and otherwise serve their community.

Online, the London chapter is often called the Royal Pearl Society or @LondonAKAs. In a May 21 Threads post, the London AKAs highlighted their President and Chartering Co-Chairman, Mena Cammett. The Yale University graduate is a Brooklyn, New York, native and a polyglot. In addition to helping run the Royal Pearl Society, she works as a senior economist at the World Bank, Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority includes over 360,000 initiated members in its graduate and undergraduate chapters. The sorority is established in over 10 nations and territories worldwide, including Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Japan, Liberia, Nigeria, South Korea, and more. Dedicated to “service to all mankind,” among other core tenets, the sorority was established in Washington, D.C., at Howard University in 1908.