As Howard University gears up for its 100th homecoming celebration, the air is full of excitement. This year’s theme, “Yard of Fame,” honors the trailblazers who’ve walked Howard’s grounds and celebrates the future luminaries currently making their mark. From October 13 – 20, 2024, Washington D.C. will be alive with the spirit of the Bison. For an alumwho wants to relive their college days or a first-time visitor eager to experience the magic, this guide will help you not miss a beat of the Howard Homecoming celebrations.

The Heart of Homecoming: Yardfest (October 18 – 19, 2024)

No Howard Homecoming is complete without Yardfest, the legendary free outdoor concert that has seen the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, and Nipsey Hussle grace its stage. This year’s Yardfest promises to be bigger than ever, spanning two days of unforgettable performances. On Friday, October 18, the Yard will become a pulsating music and energy hub.

While the lineup is kept under wraps until the morning of the event, the anticipation is part of the thrill. Saturday’s Yardfest takes on a different flavor, focusing on reunion and community. It’s the perfect opportunity for alums to reconnect, watch the big game on giant screens, and soak in the Howard spirit. The atmosphere is electric, with music, food, and the warmth of the Howard family.

Step Show Spectacle (October 18, 2024)

Friday night brings one of the weekend’s most anticipated events: the Greek Step Show. Watch in awe as members of the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities showcase their stepping prowess at Burr Gymnasium. This display of rhythm, precision, and Black Greek culture is a testament to the bonds forged at Howard. With tickets ranging from $40 to $60, it’s an investment in an unforgettable evening of entertainment and tradition.

Parade Of Pride (October 19, 2024)

Kick off your Saturday morning with the Homecoming Parade through the historic Shaw neighborhood. Starting at 10 a.m., the parade route comes alive with marching bands, dazzling floats, and celebrity guests. It’s a celebration that captures the essence of Howard’s culture. Find a spot along Georgia Avenue or Florida Avenue for the best views, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself dancing along to the bands’ rhythm.

Family-Friendly Fun At FamFest (October 19, 2024)

WHUT’s FamFest on Saturday is a must-visit for those bringing the little ones. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Lower Quad (affectionately known as “The Valley”) transforms into a playground of activities. With arts and crafts, live performances, and games galore, it’s the perfect way to introduce the next generation to the Howard legacy.

The Main Event: Howard Vs. Tennessee State (October 19, 2024)

The centerpiece of any homecoming is, of course, the football game. This year, the Howard Bison take on the Tennessee State University Tigers at Greene Stadium. While tickets for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff are sold out, the energy will be palpable throughout campus. Join fellow fans at Yardfest to catch the action on the big screen, cheering on the Bison as if you were in the stands.

Off-Campus Celebrations (October 13-20, 2024)

While the on-campus events form the core of Homecoming, the celebrations spill out into the city, turning D.C. into one big Howard party. The Park at 14th, a staple of D.C. nightlife, hosts multiple events throughout the weekend. From alumni welcome happy hours to late-night parties, it’s a hub for Bison of all generations to mix and mingle. For those looking to explore beyond the immediate campus area, the Bison Trail offers a unique way to experience local businesses.

Follow the trail for special “Bison Blue” treats and Howard-themed discounts at participating shops and restaurants from Friday through Sunday. Music lovers shouldn’t miss the Howard Homecoming Reggae Fest on Saturday night at the historic Howard Theatre. Featuring Jamaican dancehall sensation Vanessa Bling, it’s a Caribbean-flavored finale to a day of celebration.

Brunch: The Grand Finale (October 20, 2024)

As the weekend winds down, Sunday brunch becomes the final hurrah of Homecoming. The university offers two official options: a Young Alumni Brunch at Barcode for recent graduates and an Alumni Jazz Brunch at the Blackburn University Center for those seeking a more refined setting.

Both provide the perfect atmosphere to reminisce about the weekend’s events and bid farewell to fellow Bison until next year. For those looking to keep the party going, the Kegs and Eggs VII Metrobar event offers a lively send-off. With local Black-owned beer brand Soul Mega sponsoring, it’s a true block party encapsulating Howard’s spirit and its impact on the D.C. community.