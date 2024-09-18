With school back in session and fall in our midst, HBCU homecoming season is upon us.
The importance of homecoming events at college campuses can’t be understated. That said, the festivities at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) truly uplift the individual community of that school and the Black community as a whole. In addition to gathering over higher education and football, Black students, alums, and educatorsalso celebrate deeply established values in history, tradition, dance, music, and sorority. Whether a weekend or a full-on week of celebrations, the festivities often include concerts and celebrity attendance.
The Department of Labor notes that there are over 228,000 students enrolled in the country’s 107 HBCUs. Per the source, 56 of the 107 are private institutions, and the remainder are public. This year, HBCU homecoming football games and festivities span from late September into early November.
What Is The 2024 HBCU Homecoming Schedule?
See the dates below for when some of the country’s biggest HBCUs are celebrating their homecoming this year.
- Morgan State University: September 29 to October 5, homecoming football game October 5
- Delaware State University: September 29 to October 5, homecoming football game October 5
- Texas Southern University: September 29 to October 6, homecoming football game October 5
- Virginia State University: October 6 to October 12, homecoming football game October 12
- Tennessee State University: October 6 to October 12, homecoming football game October 12
- North Carolina A&T State University: October 13 to October 19, homecoming football game October 19
- Clark Atlanta University: October 13 to October 19, homecoming football game October 19
- Bowie State University: October 13 to October 19, homecoming football game October 19
- Howard University: October 13 to October 20, homecoming football game October 19
- Morehouse College: October 20 to October 26, homecoming football game October 26
- North Carolina Central University: October 20 to October 26, homecoming football game, October 26
- Norfolk State University: October 20 to 26, homecoming football game October 26
- Hampton University: October 20 to October 27, homecoming football game October 26
- Jackson State University: October 27 to November 2, homecoming football game November 2
- Florida A&M University: October 27 to November 3, 2024, homecoming football game November 2