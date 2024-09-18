With school back in session and fall in our midst, HBCU homecoming season is upon us.

The importance of homecoming events at college campuses can’t be understated. That said, the festivities at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) truly uplift the individual community of that school and the Black community as a whole. In addition to gathering over higher education and football, Black students, alums, and educatorsalso celebrate deeply established values in history, tradition, dance, music, and sorority. Whether a weekend or a full-on week of celebrations, the festivities often include concerts and celebrity attendance.

The Department of Labor notes that there are over 228,000 students enrolled in the country’s 107 HBCUs. Per the source, 56 of the 107 are private institutions, and the remainder are public. This year, HBCU homecoming football games and festivities span from late September into early November.

What Is The 2024 HBCU Homecoming Schedule?

See the dates below for when some of the country’s biggest HBCUs are celebrating their homecoming this year.