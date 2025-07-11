European air travelers will soon bid farewell to the confusing patchwork of carry-on baggage policies that have long plagued budget flights across the continent. Per CNN, European lawmakers have voted to standardize hand luggage allowances across all airlines operating within the European Union. The proposed changes target the notoriously restrictive and often inconsistent policies of low-cost carriers. Airlines such as Ryanair and EasyJet currently permit only one small personal item free of charge.

The reform aims to provide passengers with more generous free hand luggage allowances. It will eliminate the surprise fees that have become a dreaded aspect of European air travel, particularly for tourists unfamiliar with each airline’s specific requirements. The proposal still requires final approval from EU member states before it becomes law. However, industry trends suggest that changes are already underway.

What The New Hand Luggage Rules Mean For Travelers

Under the proposed regulations, all passengers can carry on one cabin bag measuring up to 100 centimeters (approximately 40 inches) and weighing up to seven kilograms (15.4 pounds). Travelers can also bring a personal item with maximum dimensions of 40 x 30 x 15 centimeters – roughly the size of a small backpack.

These standardized allowances would apply uniformly to all flights within the EU. They will also be used on routes to and from EU countries, ensuring consistency across the European aviation market. The industry has begun shifting toward standardization even before final approval is granted. According to Travel and Tour World, Airlines for Europe (A4E), a trade association representing 17 major European carriers, announced on Wednesday that its members have begun implementing a standard size of 40 × 30 × 15 centimeters for under-seat personal items.

Ryanair – Europe’s largest airline and notorious for strict baggage policies – confirmed it will increase its small-item size limits from the current 40 x 25 x 20 centimeters to 40 x 30 x 20 centimeters “in the coming weeks” as airport bag-sizers are adjusted accordingly.

Why This Matters To Travelers

The current fragmented approach to hand luggage allowances has created frustration and unexpected costs for travelers. Different size requirements across airlines mean that a bag accepted on one carrier might incur fees on another. This creates a confusing experience for passengers who fly with multiple airlines. The new standardized approach aims to eliminate these hidden costs and reduce travel anxiety.