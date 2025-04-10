Heading into the summer, travel strikes are set to impact transportation in several European countries.

Pay discrepancies and job security are at the heart of many airline and airport workers’ strikes. Travel And World Tour reported that in Italy April 9, easyJet flight attendants would strike from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. local time. Those participating are affiliated with the Italian Federation of Transport Workers (FILT), the Italian General Confederation of Labor (CGIL), and the Italian Union of Transport (UIL) unions.

In a statement, easyJet shared its expectation that the strike would “impact some flights to and from Milan and Naples airports.” However, the carrier added that it was working to minimize disruptions and help travelers “rearrange their plans” if necessary.

On April 9, Greece saw major disruptions in its transportation. Air traffic controllers affiliated with ADEDY, a public sector employee federation, halted commercial flights by enacting a 24-hour strike. Greece’s national carrier, Aegean Airlines, reportedly experienced “a no-fly day,” per The Independent, and multiple flights were impacted. Train, bus, and ferry workers reportedly also held walkouts. In Athens, thousands of transportation workers peacefully protested that day

At London’s Heathrow Airport, 500 airport staff who help passengers with limited mobility reportedly scheduled a strike for April 9. Fifty British Airways cleaners allegedly held their own strike.

Moreover, French rail union SUD-Rail has issued a ticket conductors’ strike notice for between April 17 through June 2. The announcement means service could be impacted within that timeframe, causing disruptions.

What Else Should Travelers Know?

The strikes for better pay and job security come just ahead of the Easter travel rush. Travelers should look into their vacation plans and see if their arrangements will be impacted, particularly regarding their general transportation, air travel, arrivals, or departures. Stay updated on your flight information regarding the airline you’re traveling with. Whether an airline will issue compensation may depend on one or a combination of factors. Being abreast of your destination’s local news and airport updates could also be helpful.