As Greece prepares for a nationwide strike on February 28, 2025, travelers planning to visit Athens and the Greek Islands face disruptions to their plans. The 24-hour general strike, called by the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) and supported by various unions, will cause widespread cancellations and rescheduling of flights.

The strike commemorates the second anniversary of the Tempi railway disaster, which claimed 57 lives in northern Greece. The tragedy revealed systemic issues within Greece’s railway system. The strike aims to demand justice for the victims and highlight ongoing concerns about worker safety and infrastructure improvements.

Greece Air Travel Disruptions

The strike’s impact on air travel is expected to be substantial. Major Greek airlines AEGEAN and SKY Express announced cancellations and rescheduling of flights. AEGEAN has stated that all domestic and international flights will be canceled on February 28. There will be a few exceptions for late-night and early-morning flights to specific destinations.

SKY Express also canceled all scheduled flights for the day except for rescheduled flights between Larnaca and Thessaloniki. Travelers should be aware that the strike’s effects may extend beyond February 28, potentially impacting flights on February 27 and March 1 as well. Both airlines will offer affected passengers options to reschedule their flights or receive credit vouchers.

Furthermore, the strike’s reach extends beyond air travel and will affect various modes of transportation across Greece. Train services operated by Hellenic Train and ferry operations managed by the Pan-Hellenic Seamen’s Federation will halt during the strike. Also, taxi drivers plan a three-hour work stoppage from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For travelers with plans to visit Greece around the strike date, it’s crucial to stay informed and consider alternative arrangements. AEGEAN and SKY Express are working to mitigate the impact by adding extra flights and seats before and after the strike date. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines regularly for updates and explore options for rebooking or compensation.

Those already in Greece or with flexible travel dates might consider adjusting their itineraries to avoid the strike day altogether. With Clean Monday (a public holiday in Greece) approaching on March 3, many travelers might opt to extend their stay or arrive earlier to circumvent potential disruptions.