Europe welcomed a reported 747 million international travelers in 2024, marking a record-breaking year for tourism. However, this surge has prompted many popular destinations to implement measures to manage overtourism and protect local communities. Though European travel is still a popular choice for many, there will be some new things to consider in 2025 for those who want to see the continent’s cobblestone streets, historic sites, and beautiful landscapes.

Tourist Taxes, Regulations On Short-term Rentals, And Entry Fees

Several European cities have introduced or increased tourist taxes to help offset the impact of high visitor numbers. Venice now charges day-trippers €5 to €10 for entry, depending on the season. Portugal is exploring new tourist taxes across various regions to manage visitor impact. Travelers should budget for these extra costs and check specific city requirements before their trip.

Furthermore, the proliferation of short-term rentals has led to housing crises in many European cities, resulting in new regulations. Spain has implemented bans on new Airbnb-style rentals in popular areas of cities like Malaga and Barcelona. Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris have strict rules limiting short-term rentals. When planning accommodation, research local regulations and consider alternative options like hostels or budget hotels, which remain plentiful throughout Europe.

Beginning in 2025, U.S. citizens and travelers from other visa-exempt countries must complete an online pre-travel authorization application (ETIAS) and pay a service fee of around €7 to visit the Schengen Area. This new system aims to enhance security and streamline border processes. Also, make sure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your planned return date. Check visa requirements early, especially if you plan to visit non-Schengen countries like Turkey or Russia.

Smart Planning For Europe

Booking flights and accommodations well in advance is essential, especially for popular destinations and peak seasons. Consider traveling during shoulder seasons (spring or fall) for better deals and fewer crowds. October is often cited as the cheapest month to fly to Europe.

With growing concerns about overtourism, consider exploring lesser-known destinations like Ljubljana, Slovenia, or Geneva, Switzerland. Utilize airline loyalty programs to accrue points for future travel. Mix dining experiences between local markets, budget-friendly restaurants, and occasional splurges. Consider rail passes like Eurail for flexible and cost-effective transportation between countries.