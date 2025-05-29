The US State Department has raised its travel advisory for Italy to Level 2. The warning urges Americans to “exercise increased caution” due to potential terrorism threats as the summer travel season heats up. The advisory, issued on May 23, 2025, specifically warns that “there is [a] risk of terrorist violence and other activity in Italy.” This marks a change from Italy’s previous Level 1 status that many European countries still maintain.

The timing coincides with an expected surge in tourism to Italy, particularly Rome. Approximately 35 million visitors are anticipated throughout the year due to the Jubilee 2025. American travelers consistently rank Italy among their top international destinations alongside Mexico, Canada, and the UK. However, visitors will need to remain vigilant at popular tourist attractions, such as the Colosseum, Vatican City, and the canals of Venice.

Italy joins several other European countries currently designated as Level 2 on the State Department’s scale, which ranges from Level 1 (“exercise normal precautions”) to Level 4 (“do not travel”). Similar advisories exist for Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

US Issues Travel Warning For Italy Due To Recent Security Developments

While there were no reported terrorist incidents in Italy during 2023, Italian authorities have remained proactive. The country “aggressively investigated and prosecuted domestic terrorist suspects and regularly deported foreign nationals for terrorism-related security reasons” throughout 2023, according to State Department information.

Ansa reported that recently, police in Perugia arrested a 24-year-old Italian man suspected of accessing jihadist websites and downloading thousands of files related to weapon construction and explosive devices. This investigation involved collaboration between Italian authorities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

For Americans planning Italian vacations this summer, the U.S. Department of State recommends several precautionary measures. Travelers should review the traveler’s checklist and prepare emergency contingency plans before departure. Enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program enables Americans to receive embassy alerts and facilitates contact in the event of an emergency.

Visitors should stay particularly alert in tourist areas, churches, shopping centers, hotels, government buildings, and sports venues. Following local news and remaining flexible with travel plans is also advised.