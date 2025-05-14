On May 8, the State Department reissued its travel advisory for the United Kingdom with terrorism concerns.

The United States authority classifies the U.K. as a “Level 2” zone. This category of travel advisory means American travelers should “exercise increased caution” while visiting across the pond. The State Department’s update on its United Kingdom travel advisory was “after periodic review with minor edits.”

The advisory claims “terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in the United Kingdom.” Places where an attack could occur include where tourists frequent, such as markets, malls, transportation hubs, hotels, clubs, and restaurants. Major events, like concerts, sporting matches, and cultural gatherings, were also listed as places where an attack could occur.

The State Department reminded travelers that terrorist attacks can happen suddenly and without warning. The authority’s country information page says “terrorist groups and individuals inspired by them” in the United Kingdom are “using simpler methods of attack like knives, guns, and vehicles to target crowds.”

Additionally, the source says political tensions could be high during Northern Ireland‘s marching season from April through August, particularly around July 12. According to NPR, Northern Irish Protestants use the season to declare their allegiance to the U.K.

Regarding the potential safety risk, the State Department said, “There is also [the] risk of isolated violence by dissident groups in Northern Ireland, focused primarily on police and military targets.”

What Else Is There To Know About The United Kingdom Travel Advisory?

The State Department advises travelers to review the Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC)’s Country Security Report for the U.K. before visiting. Additionally, jet-setters should always take standard travel safety measures. These include being vigilant in public areas, listening to local authorities’ directives, and having a plan of action in an emergency.

Travelers should consider obtaining travel insurance and registering their trip with the State Department’s Smart Travel Enrollment Program, aka STEP. Doing the latter will make it easier for you to be located in an emergency. STEP will also give you relevant updates about the weather and safety in your destination.