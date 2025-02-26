This year’s Blavity Fest is happening in Atlanta, Georgia, from May 31 to June 1, 2025. This two-day event promises to be a melting pot of ideas, music, art, and entrepreneurship, all centered around amplifying Black voices and fostering connections within the community.

Before immersing yourself in this transformative experience, you’ll need to figure out how to get there without ruining your finances. We have some insider tips and tricks to help you find affordable flights to Atlanta for Blavity Fest.

What Is Blavity Fest?

Before discussing the flight-hunting strategies, let’s take a moment to appreciate Blavity Fest. Organized by Blavity, this festival is the culmination of a decade-long journey in amplifying Black voices and creating meaningful experiences. Blavity Fest celebrates Black ingenuity across various domains, including wealth, wellness, creativity, and music.

The event features three main stages: the Main Stage for Black innovation and music, the Idea Exchange for sparking innovation and dialogue, and Summit21, a space where visionary women connect. At Blavity Fest, you can find engaging panel discussions and electrifying musical performances to inspire and uplift you.

To secure your spot at this event, head to the official Blavity Fest website to purchase tickets. With options ranging from General Passes to VIP experiences, you can choose the level of access that best suits your interests and budget.

Plan Ahead For The Best Deals

When it comes to scoring cheap flights, timing is everything. The golden rule? Book early. According to travel experts, the sweet spot for booking domestic flights is typically around 133 days before your departure date. For Blavity Fest 2025, this means you should start looking for flights as early as February 2025.

However, don’t panic if you’re reading this closer to the event date. While booking in advance often yields the best prices, there are still ways to find affordable flights, even if planning last-minute. Watch for flash sales, subscribe to airline newsletters, and use price comparison tools to stay on top of the best deals.

Flexibility can be your best friend when hunting for cheap flights. If possible, consider flying on weekdays rather than weekends. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are often cited as the cheapest days to fly, while Fridays and Sundays tend to be more expensive.

For Blavity Fest, which falls on a Saturday and Sunday, try arriving a day or two early or extending your stay by a few days to take advantage of lower mid-week fares. Additionally, early morning or late-night flights (often called “red-eye” flights) can be significantly cheaper than those during peak hours. If you’re willing to sacrifice some sleep, you could save a substantial amount on your airfare.

Explore Alternative Airports

While Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is the primary gateway to the city, consider looking into flights to nearby airports as well. For instance, Columbus Metropolitan Area Airport is about 92 miles from Atlanta’s city center, and Chattanooga Lovell Field Airport is approximately 100 miles away.

Sometimes, flying into these alternative airports and then taking ground transportation to Atlanta can result in significant savings. Just be sure to factor in the cost and time of ground transportation when comparing prices. It’s only worth it if the total cost (flight + transport to Atlanta) is lower than flying directly into ATL.

The internet is your oyster when it comes to finding cheap flights. Use flight search engines and price comparison tools to cast a wide net and ensure you get the best deal possible. Sites like Kayak, Momondo, and Skyscanner allow you to compare prices across multiple airlines and travel dates at once.

These platforms often have features like price alerts, which can notify you when fares drop for your desired route. Set up alerts for flights to Atlanta as soon as you decide to attend Blavity Fest, and you’ll be poised to pounce on great deals as they arise.

Consider Budget Airlines

Don’t overlook budget airlines in your quest for affordable airfare. Carriers like Spirit Airlines and Frontier often offer significantly lower base fares than their full-service counterparts. For instance, recent searches have shown one-way flights from New York to Atlanta for as low as $28 on Frontier Airlines.

However, budget airlines often charge extra for amenities like checked bags, seat selection, and even carry-on bags. Be sure to factor in these potential additional costs when comparing prices to ensure you’re truly getting the best deal.

Look For Package Deals

Sometimes, booking your flight and accommodation together can lead to substantial savings. Many travel sites offer package deals that bundle flights and hotels at a discounted rate. This can be especially beneficial if you plan to stay in Atlanta for the duration of Blavity Fest. Check out sites like Expedia or directly with airlines that offer vacation packages. You might be surprised how much you can save by bundling your travel arrangements.

Use Airline Miles And Credit Card Rewards

If you’ve been accumulating airline miles or credit card points, Blavity Fest could be the perfect opportunity to use them. Check if you have enough miles to cover your flight to Atlanta or even just to upgrade your seat for a more comfortable journey. If you don’t have enough miles for a free flight, some credit cards allow you to use points to “erase” travel purchases from your statement. This can be a great way to offset the cost of your airfare.