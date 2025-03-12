Blavity Fest is coming to Atlanta. The event will unite a community of Black creatives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Set for May 31 to June 1, 2025, at the Lee+White Development in the historic West End, this high-energy festival is a must-attend for those passionate about culture, innovation, and connection.

While in town, it’s also important to fully enjoy the Black excellence present in the city by supporting Atlanta’s best Black-owned businesses. From hotels to restaurants, shops, and spas, we’ve compiled the ultimate bucket list for Blavity Fest travelers.

What Is Blavity Fest?

Before we get on with our Atlanta adventure, let’s talk about the main event that’s bringing us all together. Blavity Fest is a two-day celebration of Black ingenuity, focusing on wealth, wellness, creativity, and music. This festival is the culmination of a decade-long effort to amplify Black voices and create experiences that engage, uplift, connect, and inspire the community. Tickets are available for purchase on the Blavity Fest website.

Where To Stay: Black-Owned Hotels In Atlanta

Christopher Alvarenga / Unsplash

Atlanta is home to many Black-owned accommodations. You will find historic bed-and-breakfasts, stylish boutique hotels, and sleek downtown stays. These Black-owned establishments provide the perfect home base for your trip to Blavity Fest.

The Hamilton Howell House

This stunning bed and breakfast in Old Fourth Ward is an excellent option for Black-owned historic charm in Atlanta. The home was originally built in the 1890s and has been restored to showcase its history while boasting luxurious accommodations. Guests love its intimate, personalized experience, featuring beautifully decorated rooms and a locally sourced breakfast. Its proximity to Sweet Auburn makes it a great place to soak in Atlanta’s Black history, including a visit to the nearby Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site.

Hyatt Centric Midtown Atlanta

Situated in the heart of Midtown, this 194-room hotel has modern amenities and stylish decor. Owned by RLJ Lodging Trust, founded by entrepreneur Robert L. Johnson — co-founder of BET — the hotel is within walking distance of attractions like Piedmont Park and Georgia Tech. Amenities include restaurants, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and 3,700 square feet of conference space, making it a convenient choice for leisure and business travelers. ​

Stockbridge Lakes Bed & Breakfast

Located just a short drive from Atlanta in Stockbridge, Georgia, Stockbridge Lakes is a serene retreat offering a much-needed escape. Owned by Marvin and Anita Johnson, the B&B is housed in a Southern colonial-style home overlooking a picturesque lake. Guests can enjoy gourmet breakfasts, a sleeping porch, and paddle boats on the lake.

Where To Eat: Black-Owned Restaurants In Atlanta

Jep Gambardella / Pexels

Atlanta’s food scene is deeply rooted in Black culture. Take your time to experience the many Black-owned casual eateries and fine dining establishments that serve up some of the best food in the city.

Atlanta Breakfast Club

No trip to Atlanta is complete without a visit to this breakfast staple. It’s a must-stop for food lovers with a menu featuring everything from peach cobbler French toast to shrimp and grits. The lively, welcoming atmosphere and top-tier hospitality make this a go-to spot for locals and visitors.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Chef Deborah VanTrece puts a creative spin on Southern cuisine, fusing global flavors with down-home cooking. The menu features everything from jerk lamb chops to chicken fried lobster. The cocktails are equally impressive, with expertly crafted drinks infused with unexpected ingredients.

The Busy Bee Cafe

Since 1947, this institution has served soul food classics like fried chicken, collard greens, and cornbread. The history and legacy make it a necessary stop. Over the years, this spot, known for its comforting, home-style meals, has welcomed everyone from civil rights leaders to celebrities.

Bomb Biscuits

This Southern restaurant has quickly become legendary, with its biscuits and brunch dishes making waves nationally. Its inclusion in The New York Times’ 50 Best Restaurants in the United States proves its excellence. Try their signature hot honey fried chicken biscuit for a perfect mix of sweet and spicy flavors.

Where To Shop: Black-Owned Boutiques And Retail Stores In Atlanta

Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

If you love shopping with purpose, Atlanta’s Black-owned retail spaces have a mix of high fashion, unique finds, and cultural significance. These boutiques represent the city’s creative and entrepreneurial spirit, selling everything from clothing to books and handcrafted goods.

The Beehive

This collective of Black designers and entrepreneurs offers handmade clothing, jewelry, and home goods. It’s a great spot to find unique, locally crafted souvenirs that reflect the creativity of Atlanta’s artisans.

Brave + Kind Bookshop

Brave + Kind Bookshop is a Decatur-based independent bookstore that intentionally focuses on diverse, inclusive literature. Many books are here, including children’s publications and adult novels. They also frequently host book signings, storytelling events, and community discussions.

For Keeps Books

If you’re a book lover, this Auburn Avenue shop is a necessary pilgrimage. For Keeps Books is a vintage and contemporary bookstore dedicated to Black literature and culture. The curated selection includes rare first editions, out-of-print Black literature, and a cozy reading space to explore new finds.

Where To Relax: Black-Owned Spas & Wellness Centers In Atlanta

Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Taking time for self-care is essential, and Atlanta’s Black-owned wellness spaces provide luxurious ways to unwind and rejuvenate. You may be looking for a spa day, a holistic healing experience, or a great cup of tea; these spots will leave you refreshed and restored.

The Wellness Spot

This spa is located in College Park and offers massages, infrared saunas, waxing, and nail therapy. They also provide fitness classes ranging from yoga to barre and strength training, making it a one-stop wellness destination.

Iwi Fresh Garden Day Spa

With a farm-to-skin philosophy, Iwi Fresh sources fresh fruits and vegetables to create its skincare products. Their facials and massages are a rejuvenating experience that will have you glowing. They also offer DIY skincare workshops, where you can create your own natural beauty products.

Just Add Honey Tea Company

For a wellness experience in a teacup, this Black-owned tea shop serves handcrafted blends in a cozy environment. Their teas are sourced from around the world and made for relaxation and nourishment, making it an ideal stop for a mid-day recharge.