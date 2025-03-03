While aspiring entertainers often head to New York to follow their dreams, some of the who’s who in entertainment have tapped their feet across state lines to live in New Jersey. New Yorkers Eddie Murphy, Fabolous and Chris Rock are just a few celebrities who have homes in New Jersey. And although Stevie Wonder (a Saginaw, Michigan native) gained Ghanaian citizenship, he has had an Alpine, New Jersey home for years. Tracy Morgan, Lil Kim and Mary J. Blige have also been magnets for Alpine. So, what is it about New Jersey that makes people (non-celebrities included) drop their suitcases and hang around? Find out the best places to live in New Jersey.

Isablidine

10 Historical Facts About New Jersey

Whether coming for a visit or closing on a mortgage, at some point, New Jersey visitors may want to visit Newark’s Museum of Art (NMOA) 4.5-acre campus. Founded in 1909, and hosting events such as the Newark Black Film Festival (the longest-running Black film festival in the United States), this museum has more than 300,000 artworks and artifacts in science and natural history – the 12th largest museum collection in the nation. Here are a few other historical facts about New Jersey.

Founded by Ralph E. Hunter Sr., the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey came about because of Hunter’s collection of books, paintings, ceramics, advertising and branding memorabilia that portrays positive and negative depictions of Black history. There are now two museums — one in Atlantic City and one in Newtonville. Burlington County and the Delaware Valley were nicknamed the “Cradle of Emancipation” because, by 1790, the county had the largest free Black population in the entire state. South Jersey is home to the first self-governing Black town, Lawnside, that is north of the Mason-Dixon Line. In 1840, the land was purchased by abolitionists who wanted to establish a community for freed and escaped slaves, and other Black people. The town was originally known as Snow Hill and Free Haven, but it was later named after a train station built by the Reading Railroad along the Atlantic City Railroad in 1907. A Black farmer named Peter Mott built a home (pictured above) in 1844 that became a significant stop on the Underground Railroad during the years leading up to the Civil War. The house was saved from demolition by the Lawnside Historical Society, and it was moved to the corner of Moore and Gloucester avenues in Lawnside. A secret 3 x 4-foot trap door in the floor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church’s vestibule provided access to a hiding place for runaway enslaved people. This stop on the Underground Railroad also offered protection, supplies and shelter for runaway slaves. John S. Rock, one of the first Black people to be admitted to the Massachusetts Bar before the Civil War and the first Black lawyer to go before the Supreme Court, had a few other significant careers. Previously, he was a four-year teacher, who was accepted into the American Medical College in Philadelphia. After graduating in 1852, he went on to open a medical and dental office in Massachusetts where he treated fugitive enslaved people. Nine years later, his legal studies started. Red Bank native Count Basie became a jazz music legend. Known for shaping the “big band sound,” Basie is responsible for songs such as “One O’clock Jump” and “Blue Skies.” In 1958, he became the first Black person to receive a Grammy award. In total, he was nominated for 20 and won nine. Jacob Lawrence, an Atlantic City native, was the first Black artist to be represented by a major, commercial gallery. His most popular piece is entitled “Migration of the Negro.” The Civil Rights Garden is a landmark on Pacific Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. The Atlantic City feature includes various flowers, gingko trees and seasonal plants, alongside 11 black granite columns. Look closely at the columns to see dozens of quotes from historical figures. The central column has an upraised hand with a large bell. The Mississippi Freedom Trail Marker is part of a series commemorating the 60th anniversary of the 1964 Freedom Summer voting rights movement. The Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party held the 1964 Democratic National Convention at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Cameron Smith

Most Populated Neighborhoods in New Jersey

Newark and Jersey City are two of the biggest cities in New Jersey with the former housing approximately 305K and the latter housing 293K. Third in line is Paterson with 156K, followed by Lakewood township (140K), Elizabeth (136K), Edison township (106K), Woodbridge township (103K), Toms River township (99K), Hamilton township (91K) and Trenton (89K). In total, there are 565 municipalities in the state of New Jersey, classified in one of five ways: cities, towns, boroughs, townships and villages. Out of the 52 cities in the state, the smallest city in New Jersey is Corbin City in Atlantic County, which has a population of 492 people.

Best Job Markets in New Jersey

From the top jobs in New Jersey, the health care industry is doing quite well. In the number one spot are orthodontists followed by general internal medicine physicians. Then job industries start to diversify in the top 10 slots, including petroleum engineers, athletes and sports competitors, judges, and magistrates. Returning to the health care industry, the other top 10 jobs are ophthalmologists, nurse anesthetists, dentists, natural science managers and family medical physicians. Jobs within the science field are notable here. Even the second-to-last highest paying job of 100 is a post-secondary chemistry teacher with $104K. One of a few top jobs (at no. 95) that is outside of these industries is first-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers ($104K).

Aspiring entrepreneurs may want to think twice before starting a business in New Jersey. According to WalletHub, New Jersey ranks no. 48 out of 50 for one of the worst states to start a new business. New Jersey does not rank well for having a business environment or affordable business costs. However, it is in the top 10 (eighth place) for access to resources. One of the main gripes for new businesses in 2024 was that 70% of small business survey respondents were having trouble finding appropriate staffing. In 2023, that number was lower at 55%. New Jersey newbies may want to pay attention to the kinds of jobs that are in need of employees who have the required skills and qualifications to make it in the job industries there. Not having enough candidates apply for jobs (76%) and not being qualified (67%) were the main job market complaints.

Cost of Living in New Jersey

When comparing the cost of living in New Jersey versus New York, it’s fairly obvious why some may choose one over the other. Someone who makes $50K in New York City would only have to make $32,638 for the same lifestyle in Newark. West Coast residents would also have similar perks in places like Los Angeles where that same $50K salary would equate to $38,574 in Newark. However, Midwesterners may have to put in a little extra work. Chicagoans would have to make slightly more. Their $50K lifestyle would require $50,789 in Newark. A Milwaukee, Wisconsin resident would have to make $57,384, and a Toledo, Ohio resident would need $61,270 for the same lifestyle.

Lifestyles in New Jersey

Almost three-quarters of residents are white (70%) while Black people account for 15%. A little less than a quarter (22%) are of Hispanic origin. Being a homeowner is fairly common here with approximately 63% of residents being in owner-occupied homes and less than half (42%) being college graduates. It’s also one of the most religiously and ethnically diverse states in the U.S., with the second largest Jewish population (New York is first) and the second largest Muslim population (Michigan is first). The median age for New Jersey residents is approximately 39, with an almost equal number of women to men (51.2% versus 48.8%). New Jersey is also part of the blue wall (Democratic party) and has supported the Democratic candidate in every presidential election since 1992.

Crime Rates While Living in New Jersey

New Jersey is doing reasonably well when it comes to crime deterrence. The state has an A- grade for violent crime, a B- for property crime and an overall grade of a C+. The rate of crime in New Jersey is 40.02 per 1,000 residents annually, with the northwest part of the state being considered the safest. The odds of being a victim of crime in New Jersey is one in 16 in the northeast neighborhoods and extremely low (one in 95) in the northwest part of the state. (The Skylands Region refers to the northwestern parts of New Jersey, which includes Morris, Somerset, Hunterdon, Warren and Sussex counties.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best area to live in New Jersey?

The Skylands Region (northwest area) is described as a safer area of New Jersey.

What is the safest part of New Jersey to live in?

While New Jersey overall has a C+ average grade for safety and an A- against violent crime, the northwest part of the state is described as the safest area.

Is living in New Jersey worth it?

Depending on the prior financial and safety lifestyle where a newbie to New Jersey came from, this state has a fairly good rating when it comes to safety. Popular New Jersey cities such as Newark may also be cheaper (or equal) to living in some bigger cities.