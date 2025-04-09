The Studio, a newly premiered comedy series from the minds of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, offers a satirical glimpse into the inner workings of a Hollywood movie studio conveniently within the epicenter of filming. Exposing the absurdities, egos and chaos that come with running a major production company called for an authentic setting, with filming taking place in various iconic locations across Los Angeles. The Studio features a stellar cast including Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders and Kathryn Hahn. If you’re already a fan of the Apple TV+ original, keep reading to find out how you can plan a trip to Los Angeles fit for a star.
Los Angeles, California
Key Scenes: The entirety of The Studio gives audiences an idea of what celebrities like Rogen and O’Hara experience in Hollywood on a daily basis, from production meetings to movie sets across Los Angeles.
Best Time to Visit: A Mediterranean climate means Los Angeles is a year-round destination, with numerous entertainment events to choose from. If you’re looking for the best time to experience the city’s entertainment scene, consider visiting between March and May or September and November. These months offer mild temperatures, fewer crowds and a higher chance of spotting active film productions. Awards season (January to March) is also a great time to visit, as red carpet events bring the city to life.
Transportation Options: There are extensive public transportation networks to choose from, including buses and the Metro Rail. Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are good options and are widely available. If you plan on exploring beyond central LA, renting a car may be the most efficient option.
Alongside the city’s diverse urban landscapes and iconic landmarks, there is an authentic veneer that aligns seamlessly with the Apple TV+ original’s narrative following the head of Continental Studio (Rogen) juggling corporate demands and an ever-shifting cultural climate. Notable filming locations include the historic 791 Harvey House building, designed by John Lautner.
Things to Do: Stroll along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the iconic sidewalk featuring stars dedicated to entertainment legends. Then there’s Griffith Observatory, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the city and explore exhibits on space and science, gaze at the stars through public telescopes.
Where to Eat: Established in 1919, Musso & Frank Grill, a historic restaurant that offers classic American cuisine and a glimpse into Hollywood’s past, is a must. This iconic eatery has served stars like Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe and Orson Welles. Also on the table is In-N-Out Burger, the California staple known for its fresh, made-to-order burgers.
Where to Stay: Located on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is the luxurious Hollywood Roosevelt, which blends vintage glamour with modern comfort, featuring a chic poolside lounge, stylish rooms and proximity to top attractions. The Beverly Hills Hotel, famously known as “The Pink Palace,” offers five-star service and an opulent escape into classic Hollywood elegance.