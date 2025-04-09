​The Studio, a newly premiered comedy series from the minds of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, offers a satirical glimpse into the inner workings of a Hollywood movie studio conveniently within the epicenter of filming. Exposing the absurdities, egos and chaos that come with running a major production company called for an authentic setting, with filming taking place in various iconic locations across Los Angeles. The Studio features a stellar cast including Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders and Kathryn Hahn. If you’re already a fan of the Apple TV+ original, keep reading to find out how you can plan a trip to Los Angeles fit for a star.

Los Angeles, California

(Peter Thomas/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The entirety of The Studio gives audiences an idea of what celebrities like Rogen and O’Hara experience in Hollywood on a daily basis, from production meetings to movie sets across Los Angeles.

Best Time to Visit: A Mediterranean climate means Los Angeles is a year-round destination, with numerous entertainment events to choose from.​ If you’re looking for the best time to experience the city’s entertainment scene, consider visiting between March and May or September and November. These months offer mild temperatures, fewer crowds and a higher chance of spotting active film productions. Awards season (January to March) is also a great time to visit, as red carpet events bring the city to life.

Transportation Options: There are extensive public transportation networks to choose from, including buses and the Metro Rail. Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are good options and are widely available. If you plan on exploring beyond central LA, renting a car may be the most efficient option.

Alongside the city’s diverse urban landscapes and iconic landmarks, there is an authentic veneer that aligns seamlessly with the Apple TV+ original’s narrative following the head of Continental Studio (Rogen) juggling corporate demands and an ever-shifting cultural climate. Notable filming locations include the historic 791 Harvey House building, designed by John Lautner.

Things to Do: Stroll along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the iconic sidewalk featuring stars dedicated to entertainment legends.​ Then there’s Griffith Observatory, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the city and explore exhibits on space and science, gaze at the stars through public telescopes.​

Where to Eat: Established in 1919, Musso & Frank Grill, a historic restaurant that offers classic American cuisine and a glimpse into Hollywood’s past, is a must.​ This iconic eatery has served stars like Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe and Orson Welles. Also on the table is In-N-Out Burger, the California staple known for its fresh, made-to-order burgers.

Where to Stay: Located on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is the luxurious Hollywood Roosevelt, which blends vintage glamour with modern comfort, featuring a chic poolside lounge, stylish rooms and proximity to top attractions. The Beverly Hills Hotel, famously known as “The Pink Palace,” offers five-star service and an opulent escape into classic Hollywood elegance.