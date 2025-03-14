When Life Gives You Tangerines is a new Netflix original that may inspire your inner wanderlust. After tuning into the recent arrival, viewers are equally as curious about the stunning backdrop of the show as they are the plot. The romantic drama follows the adventures of Ae-soon (IU), a spirited and rebellious girl and her romantic interest, Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum). Her love of books and aspiration to become a poet are what inspire her to stay positive, despite the reality that she can not attend school. The story is set in a 1950’s Korean landscape.

K-drama fans will likely love the series which explores resilience despite the specific environment, societal expectations an enduring love story and a journey of self discovery. While the plotline is more than alluring, the beautiful views of the landscape were integral to create a realistic and immersive world for viewers. Fans of the series can even visit the When Life Gives You Tangerines filming locations themselves. Here is what we know about where the Netflix series was brought to life.

Where Was ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Filmed?

This series has more than one filming location, but the sites are quite relevant to the storyline. The romantic drama is set on Jeju Island, so the lush scenery of South Korea was captured in real life to fully transport viewers. Along with some other hit shows like Squid Game, there are many places used for filming that highlight the beauty of South Korea. When Life Gives You Tangerines, which occurs over many different seasons, gives viewers a chance to see the beauty of South Korea throughout the year. Minimal sets were built to recreate the interior scenes set in different time periods.

Jeju Island

Key Scenes: Jeju Island can be consistently recognized throughout When Life Gives You Tangerines. The isolation of the island even adds to the plot, mirroring the loneliness Ae-soon feels.

Best Time to Visit: Travelers thinking of visiting Jeju Island might want to plan their trip for springtime. This is when nature on the island is flourishing and temperatures are ideal for outdoor activities.

Transportation Options: Jeju Island is not attached to the mainland, so travelers will need to get to the island via flight or ferry. To get around the island travel by bus, taxi or rent a car.

Jeju Island is located off the southern coast of South Korea. Even though it is a separate island it is still considered a part of the country. It is South Korea’s biggest island and has become a very popular vacation spot due to its natural beauty. The serene landscapes that Jeju Island offers visitors are captivating. Whether you visit with the Netflix series in mind or not, there is plenty to see. Caves, waterfalls and beaches are some of the most popular things to see in the area. Jeju Island is also known for its tangerines, which is another nod to the show’s title. In fact, some people visit the island just to get a taste of the different types of the delicious fruit.

Things to Do: Some of the most popular outdoor attractions of Jeju Island are the Seogwipo Jeongbang Waterfall, the Seongsan Ilchulbong peak and Manjanggul Cave. Gwakji and Geumneung Beach are two great spots to enjoy the area’s natural beauty.

Where to Eat: There are many highly rated restaurants on Jeju Island. The most popular eateries include Gozip Dol Wooluck Jungmun and Ujin Haejangguk.

Where to Stay: Jeju Island has many hotels, resorts and even tourist complexes for travelers to stay in. The Jungmun Tourist Complex, Lotte Hotel Jeju and Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju are among highly rated accommodations for your consideration.

Andong

Key Scenes: Presumably, the scenes set in the 1950s cityscape were captured in Andong, including a scene in the teaser trailer where Ae-soon runs away from her elder under the protection of Gwan-sik.

Best Time to Visit: Between April to June or September to November are ideal times to plan a trip. These months have the most mild and enjoyable weather.

Transportation Options: Travelers can get to Andong pretty easily via train or bus. Since the train station is near the city center, visitors will most likely feel inclined to use this type of transportation.

While Netflix has yet to confirm, Andong is rumored to be one of the major When Life Gives You Tangerines filming locations. This location is a place that travelers can explore on their own. The mystery involved with the exact filming location may be a fun game to point out landmarks and scenery featured in the series, which is sure to be a K-drama fan favorite. This city in South Korea is a perfect tourist destination for a picturesque getaway. It is known for being relatively peaceful and a place with rich history and culture. Visitors can observe the traditional lifestyle in this city which is known as the capital of Korean spirit. Andong’s strong connection to heritage is likely why it was the perfect place for filming this period drama.

Things to Do: Andong is a great place to visit for history buffs and cultural connoisseurs. Most visitors make a point to check out temples and museums. The Hahoe Folk Village, Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy and Andong Soju Museum are worth the visit.

Where to Eat: Iljik Restaurant and Mammoth Bakery are two of the highest rated local eateries in the Andong area.

Where to Stay: Although Andong is an underrated tourism destination, there are some places to stay during a visit. Songso House and Andong Grand Hotel are two popular accommodations with different ambiances for visitors to choose between.