In a city where space is scarce and hotel prices continue to soar, a new hospitality concept has found its home on New York’s oldest street. Now Now NoHo, a sleeper cabin hotel, opened its doors on April 1, 2025. The micro hotel brings an innovative accommodation option to downtown Manhattan.

“We like to say you sleep small, and you dream big,” explains James Bryant, the hotel’s general manager. “We’ve got amazing comfort for you inside of the confines of your room. But we expect you to spend six or seven hours there while you’re sleeping and then go out to explore the city afterwards.”

Located at 338 Bowery in a historic property originally built as a lodging house in 1917, Now Now NoHo features 177 rooms. These rooms measure just 30 to 40 square feet each. Despite their compact size, these sleeper cabins are designed to offer comfort and practicality for solo and budget-conscious travelers, starting at $125 per night.

A Micro Hotel With A Thoughtful Design

The hotel’s design draws inspiration from European train cars and Japanese capsule hotels, creating a unique aesthetic envisioned by New York-based Islyn Studio. Each cabin has high-quality amenities, including a custom Wright mattress, Garnier-Thiebaut linens, a Brooklinen robe, a sound machine, and branded items such as eye masks, earplugs, and slippers.

For guests seeking something special, an additional $30 per night grants access to one of ten “Now or Never” sleeper cabins, which are slightly larger and feature in-room art murals by local artists, including Alyss Odle, Daniela Araya, and Ella Barnes. Beyond offering a place to sleep, Now Now NoHo embraces technology and community. The hotel features a pre-arrival self-check-in system through a mobile app and lobby kiosks. Communal spaces include a Guest Lounge with gradient rainbow-colored wallpaper and vending machines stocked with wellness products and snacks.

Safety considerations haven’t been overlooked, with the hotel offering a dedicated Women+ floor specifically for women and non-binary guests. Shared bathrooms are private and clean, addressing common concerns for travelers staying in budget accommodations. The hotel’s location on the Bowery provides easy access to multiple neighborhoods.

“NoHo is literally walking distance to five or six different diverse neighborhoods, whether it’s Chinatown or Little Italy or Soho or even a little bit further away,” notes Bryant.