Spring break has long been the perfect excuse to indulge in sunshine and escape the daily grind. But for many travelers, the skyrocketing prices of popular destinations like Miami, Cancun, or Ibiza can be disheartening. The good news is that countless lesser-known destinations around the globe offer rich experiences without the jaw-dropping price tag. This spring, skip the overcrowded hotspots and opt for affordable luxury. Here are five budget-friendly hidden gems that promise everything from beach bliss to cultural immersion. These places are just what the spring break traveler looking to splurge smartly needs.

San José, Costa Rica

Eelco Böhtlingk / Unsplash

Costa Rica is no stranger to travel wish lists, but most people think of lush rainforests or the surf towns on the Pacific coast. Rarely does San José, the capital city, get its due. Nestled in the Central Valley, this urban hub is a vibrant cultural center and a budget spring break traveler’s dream. Round-trip flights from major U.S. cities are often under $250, and once you arrive, costs remain low.

You can explore the Pre-Columbian Gold Museum, sip local coffee at artsy cafés, or enjoy the buzz of Mercado Central — all for just a few dollars. San José is also a perfect base for exploring nearby natural wonders like the Poás Volcano National Park or the La Paz Waterfall Gardens. Most of these attractions have affordable entrance fees and guided tours that feel luxe without costing much.

Cartagena, Colombia

Ricardo Gomez Angel / Unsplash

While it might look like something out of a luxury travel magazine, Cartagena remains remarkably affordable. With round-trip airfare often less than $300, the city boasts five-star hotels offering rooms for less than $200 a night. Cartagena also delivers high-end aesthetics without the sticker shock as you stroll through the cobblestone streets of the Old Town.

Here, every corner reveals centuries-old churches, lively plazas, and artisanal shops. Street vendors sell fresh fruit and arepas, while rooftop bars serve mojitos with sunset views over the sea. A short boat ride takes you to the Rosario Islands, a stunning archipelago with clear turquoise waters. This spot is ideal for a spring break of snorkeling, sunbathing, or just savoring solitude.

Tulum, Mexico

Jhana Ellard / Unsplash

Tulum may no longer be the secret it once was, but savvy travelers know that this Mexican gem still holds space for affordable indulgence. Located along the Riviera Maya, Tulum is a mix of ancient ruins, white sand beaches, and a spiritual, bohemian vibe. While high-end resorts exist, plenty of charming cabanas and boutique hostels are just as good. You can also find affordable Airbnb rentals that offer beachfront views and eco-conscious amenities.

Spend your spring break swimming in cenotes like Gran Cenote or Dos Ojos, marvel at the cliffside Mayan ruins overlooking the Caribbean Sea, or take a yoga class in an open-air jungle studio. The local food scene is rich with budget-friendly options: Think fresh fish tacos, smoothies made with tropical fruits, and wood-fired pizza from beachside shacks.

Lisbon, Portugal

Andreas Brücker / Unsplash

Lisbon is one of Europe’s most dynamic capital cities. The city draws travelers with its history, delicious food, and breathtaking views — and it remains surprisingly affordable. Flights from the U.S. to Portugal have dropped in price in recent years, and once you land, the cost of living is lower than many Western European cities.

That means you can enjoy a luxurious European escape on a budget. The clatter of vintage trams, the scent of grilled sardines wafting through alleys, and the melancholic notes of fado music pouring from taverns are alluring. From pastel-colored houses in Alfama to the majestic Jerónimos Monastery in Belém, Lisbon invites you to explore at your own pace.

Budapest, Hungary

Dan Freeman / Unsplash

Budapest is the answer for travelers craving a European vacation without the euro. Hungary’s capital, bisected by the Danube River, is one of Europe’s most visually stunning cities. Known for its grand architecture, dramatic skyline, and historic spas, Budapest allows you to enjoy a luxurious experience this spring break at a fraction of the cost of cities like Paris or Rome.

Begin your spring break with a soak in the famous Széchenyi Thermal Baths, where ornate columns and steaming waters transport you to another era. Then, stroll through the Castle District, climb to the top of Fisherman’s Bastion, and enjoy sweeping views over the Parliament building and the river.