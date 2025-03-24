Gone are the days when Spring Break was synonymous with rowdy beach parties. Enter the era of the solo Spring Break, led mainly by the Gen Z cohort. A whopping 36% of Gen Z opt for solo getaways, reflecting a broader trend toward independence and solo exploration. This is notably higher than their older counterparts, with millennials at 28%, Gen X at 25%, and Boomers at 22%.

Black travelers are especially inclined toward a solo break, with 40% planning to travel alone. This data is one of several trends tracking for Spring Break this year from Kampgrounds of America’s (KOA) forthcoming Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report, which will be released in April. However, KOA recently released several highlights trending in Spring Break travel ahead of the full report’s release.

As Toby O’Rourke, Kampgrounds of America’s president and CEO, says, “Whether it’s solo travelers looking for a reset or families and couples creating lasting memories, camping is an accessible and meaningful way to enjoy their vacation.”

From advance travel planning to solo escapes and themed retreats, here are the top trends shaping Spring Break getaways.

Plan Ahead And Enjoy The Journey

If you’re part of the Gen Z crowd, you likely already have your Spring Break mapped out. Approximately 64% of Gen Zers have booked their trips, compared to 57% of millennials. Planning ahead in the hectic pace of daily life ensures you get the best rates for your travel plans, from flights and hotels to car rentals and campsites.

The Rise Of Spring Reset Retreats

Spring Break is also fast becoming a time for the soul. Travelers increasingly seek opportunities to unwind and be mindful, with a significant 48% prioritizing “slowing down and simply enjoying the experience.” Moreover, 44% expressed a desire for travel experiences that would allow them to recharge, uplifting the appeal of outdoor adventures.

Interestingly, 60% of those traveling for Spring Break aim to remain active outdoors. For those seeking relaxation, women outpace men—60% of women prefer beach relaxation over men.

‘Bond Breaks’: Family And Couples Retreats Take Center Stage

Instead of the crowded all-inclusive resort scene, 2025 is all about “Bond Breaks.” Traveling couples (43%) and families (40%) are turning to camping as a bonding medium, outpacing non-campers substantially. Camping offers an authentic, memorable experience, creating a nurturing environment for forging more profound connections.

Millennials, in particular, are focused on social experiences, with 59% intending to use this time to strengthen friendships. Whether tent camping or luxury glamping, these memories promise to last a lifetime.

Embrace The Cowboy Culture

One standout trend is the allure of cowboy-core destinations, drawing in adventurous spirits in droves. This Western lifestyle particularly enchants Gen Zers and millennials — think ranch stays, campfire nights, and the relaxed coastal cowboy aesthetic. About 29% of campers are heading toward Southern locales such as Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, or Louisiana.

The coastal cowboy allure is also strong, with 29% of campers venturing to Southeast states like Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina. These destinations offer a mix of laid-back charm and rugged adventure.

Unpacking The ‘Bro Break”‘ Phenomenon

Men are stepping out solo for Spring Break in large numbers, with the South Central and Mountain West regions as prime destinations. 36% plan a solo adventure, drawn to destinations like the untamed Mountain West (31%) and South Central states (30%). These locales offer stunning vistas and a sense of independence — ideal for solo sojourns.

Camping: The New Favorite For Black Travelers

For Black travelers, camping strikes a chord, with 44% planning to camp or glamp this Spring Break. The appeal here lies in the exploration and the unique opportunity to connect with nature, creating new memories and travel stories.

The anticipation is palpable heading into a Spring Break season that promises more adventure, connection, and mindfulness than ever before. Whether you’re pursuing solitude, family bonding, or a cowboy-core adventure, the outdoors awaits within these travel trends. These ever-evolving Spring Break habits show an exciting pendulum swing toward nature as a respite from daily routines, whether by campsite or cabin retreat.