As the excitement builds for Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour, fans are looking for unique ways to prepare. Whether you’re a seasoned Southerner or just looking to explore the wild, western spirit, a trip is a great way to get excited about the upcoming performances. In fact, there’s no better way to prepare for Queen Bey’s highly anticipated return to the stage than by taking a cowboy vacation. She is touring only a few destinations in the United States (Inglewood, Chicago, New Jersey, Houston, Maryland and Atlanta), but there’s no reason you can plan your own Cowboy Carter-inspired trip to set the mood.

Before stepping into the glitz and glam of Beyoncé’s show-stopping performance, it’s a good idea to get some education on the heart of country and Western culture straight from the sources. From the rugged plains of Wyoming to the Southern charm of Georgia, there are perfect destinations that offer an authentic experience, full of horseback rides, rodeos and stunning landscapes. Our roundup of cowboy vacation spots will take you on a journey through some of the best places to experience country culture across America. So, saddle up, pack your boots, and get ready for a vacation that will have you living your best cowboy (or cowgirl) life.

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Showcases America’s Southern Spirit

(Sean P. Twomey/Pexels)

Since Beyoncé’s upcoming tour is expected to incorporate various Western elements, fans can get ahead by connecting with the land first-hand. As SkyScanner reports, 44% of U.S. travelers and fans are making plans to enjoy a cowboy vacation in anticipation of their concert experience. More specifically, “Fans and travelers alike clamoring to book events (hello Beyoncé tour!) and immersive trips in 2025 that align with the allure of the west.” So, to get a taste of “cowboy core” before everything is booked up this summer, we’ve assembled a list of the top cowboy vacation destinations across America.

Don Your Best Cowboy Garb for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas

(RDNE Stock project/Pexels)

Houston, Texas has deep connections to cowboy culture and of course, Beyoncé. Where better to start off than the homeland of the music legend herself? Houston’s close proximity to ranching communities, historic sites and iconic rodeo traditions have cemented its status as a city worth visiting at least once. There are plenty of rodeo events to check, where visitors can watch bull riding, live country music concerts and more. You can experience true Texas western history and cowboy lifestyle through museums too – The Houston Museum of Natural Science has great knowledge about animals and the history of the area. Texas tourists can also visit the nearby Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which is one of the largest rodeos in the world.

Additionally, the food in Houston is worth raving about. It’s not hard to find restaurants serving up delicious southern staples like mouthwatering Texas barbecue and steaks. The culinary traditions of the South are more than enough to attract travelers, many of whom also engage in traditional cowboy activities such as horseback riding, ranch land tours and cattle driving.

Catch Your Favorite Country Crooners at Tennessee’s Grand Ole Opry

(Photo by Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images)

Nashville is widely recognized as the heart of country music, so cowboy culture is deeply intertwined with even the nickname of the city. Iconic venues like the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and honky-tonk bars on Broadway allow locals and tourists to soak in amazing live music every night. Outside of the constant up-and-coming stars rising out of Nashville, the area’s rich history of unique sound creates the perfect backdrop for cowboy-inspired experiences.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and National Museum of African American Music are two of the most popular museums to visit while in the city; they offer background on how Nashville contributed to genres like blues, gospel and of course, country. Although Beyoncé is not from this city, visitors will find that she is well-celebrated there. In fact, Nashville is known for its western-style fashion so a visit may help with outfit inspo. You can get authentic boots and hats to complete a fresh fit in no time! Whether you want to go to the Beyoncé concert dressed in traditional garb or with a bold, cowboy chic look, the city has something for you. Nashville has many rodeo and country-themed festivals throughout the year, complete with horse riding exhibitions and performances.

Experience Ranch Life First-Hand in Wyoming

(Ashlee Marie/Unsplash)

Wyoming is steeped in cowboy culture. It has vast ranchlands across historic towns like Cody and Jackson Hole, plus countless opportunities to fully immerse yourself in Western heritage. If you’re looking to experience the cowboy lifestyle, Wyoming offers everything from horseback riding and cattle ranching to exploring Old West landmarks.

The state’s natural beauty, including iconic spots like Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park, provides a stunning backdrop for outdoor adventures. To channel your inner cowboy (or cowgirl), getting out in the terrain may be best. For nature lovers, riding through rugged mountains, camping under starry skies and fishing in pristine rivers will help to embrace the wild and free cowboy spirit. Also, Wyoming is known for its rodeos, fairs and Western festivals, all of which are an essential part of its heritage. The chance to witness or even participate in a rodeo could be an unforgettable part of your cowboy experience.

Wyoming offers a less metropolitan ambiance than other cowboy vacation spots on this list. It is quite welcoming and perfect for anyone looking to experience genuine Western hospitality. Ideally, this means hearty meals, campfires and stories under the stars. Jam to some singles from her new album like “II Most Wanted”, “Ya Ya” or “Jolene” out in the Wyoming desert and you might even find your cowboy alter ego while you’re at it.

Horseback Ride Through Georgia’s Appalachian Foothills

(Selvin Esteban/Pexels)

Although Atlanta has become known for its celebrity culture, historic entertainment centers and striking skyline, there is more to it. All of the new additions to this growing city are supported by the state’s southern culture and underlying cowboy influence; rural areas offer an opportunity for visitors to experience the “cowboy life” with a distinct southern style while horseback riding, roping, farming and visiting working ranches.

The rolling hills, dense forests and picturesque landscapes of Georgia create a beautiful setting for cowboy-themed adventures. Whether you’re riding through the Appalachian foothills or along scenic trails in places like the Chattahoochee National Forest, Georgia offers an idyllic backdrop for your cowboy vacation. It’s the perfect environment to connect with nature in a way that’s both calming and adventurous. In addition to this, Georgia is a music hub. Whether you prefer country or bluegrass, the state has plenty for you to enjoy. To get a feel of the creative scene, visitors can check out live performances in cities like Atlanta or smaller towns that highlight the cowboy culture through music, dancing and other cultural celebrations.

Of course, a trip would not be a complete trip if visitors do not indulge in the sweet and savory flavors of the south. Georgia is famous for its comfort food – whether you prefer fancier fusion cuisine or family-owned quaint eateries, the flavors will be delectable. Rib tips, collard greens, pecan pie and, as Beyoncé would say, a swig of “rugged whiskey” will surely satisfy. For folks who have a ticket for her Atlanta shows, try to plan some extra days to explore all the area has to offer so you do not miss out.

Get a Pioneer History Lesson While Exploring the Missouri River

(AJ Wallace/Unsplash)

Missouri is an excellent destination for a cowboy-themed vacation in preparation for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, specifically Branson and St. Louis. The state is rich in Western history and has plenty of landmarks to visit. Among them is the Missouri River – a popular tourism site that played a key role in the pioneer era. Visitors can immerse themselves in cowboy culture by visiting working ranches where they can enjoy horseback riding, cattle drives and other cowboy-esque activities. Rodeos and similar festivals, such as the Missouri State Fair, also draw plenty of attention to the area.

Missouri’s mix of country music venues and historic western towns lets you dive into the cowboy spirit, while the Ozarks’ scenic beauty offers a perfect backdrop for outdoor adventures like hiking or off-roading. With this blend of midwestern tradition and natural wonders, visitors won’t take long to tap into the cool, country vibes.