Netflix subscribers have been treated to a host of foreign-made productions over the course of the last few years, as the streamer has increasingly pushed to expand its domain into the world of global filmmaking. One of the finest examples of this shift is “Kings of Jo’Burg,” which initially premiered on Netflix in 2020. Today, the series has aired three complete seasons, the most recent of which just launched on June 13. As you may already know, “Kings of Jo’Burg” is a thriller that centers on the Masire crime family, who run the crime syndicate in South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg. Though the Masire brothers are wealthy and influential gangsters, they are haunted by a supernatural curse, which highlights their flaws, past trauma and the culture and identity of their region.

“Kings of Jo’Burg” is shot entirely on location in South Africa’s Gauteng province. Most of the sequences are completed in Johannesburg, though the series occasionally ventures into the suburbs and more rural corners of the province to serve the plot. Those interested in visiting the real-life Jo’Burg should be sure to read ahead, as we’ll outline a few key filming locations for the Netflix series and some must-see tourist destinations. Soon enough, you may find yourself walking in the same footsteps as Vader, Mo and Veronica – hopefully without all the family baggage and spiritual trauma.

Where Was ‘Kings Of Jo’Burg’ Filmed? Dive Into Johannesburg

Key Scenes: As stated, the entirety of “Kings Of Jo’Burg” is shot in and around the title city of Johannesburg, South Africa. Though the city is situated in the smallest of the nation’s nine provinces, Johannesburg is one of the country’s most vibrant and culturally rich hubs. The region is economically supported by tourism, as well as massive manufacturing, tech and financial industries. In the series, Johannesburg serves as a key backdrop while warring gangs vie for the position of top earners, per The Cinemaholic. While this all plays out, the key characters can be seen enjoying some of the city’s finest sights, sounds and amenities, making Johannesburg a character itself.

Best Time to Visit: Though Jo’Burg is a beautiful city to behold year-round, most locals recommend the shoulder seasons for first-time visitors. These seasons, which include the months of March through May or September through November, often provide mild weather, sparse crowds and plenty of outdoor events.

Transportation Options: Johannesburg offers plenty of ways for visitors and permanent residents alike to get around. Trains, buses, taxis and rideshare apps are plentiful in the core portions of the city. Those looking to explore the further reaches of the Gauteng province can also check out a variety of stops from the Metrorail and Minibus taxis, which can be found along the outskirts of town. If you’re really looking to pack your trip full of travel, it may be worth it to grab a rental car – though you likely won’t need one thanks to South Africa’s fairly robust public transit system.

Despite the fact that “Kings Of Jo’Burg” is a very popular show, there don’t seem to be any official production tours for those looking to embody their favorite character during a visit to the title city. Still, fans are more than welcome to embark upon their own self-guided experience and discover their own adventures in Johannesburg. As stated above, the city is rife with cultural sites, day trips and excursions, which will make for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

Those looking to explore more of the South African film scene should also consider researching film and television premiere events before setting a date to score front-and-center access to your favorite performers, directors and productions. Though the nation has a thriving film industry, it’s not nearly as crowded and overexposed as Hollywood, meaning you can usually score tickets to live events, meet-and-greets, and other industry mixers without too much hassle.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in the film scene of South Africa, you’ll find that Johannesburg is an excellent locale for solo travelers, friend groups or whole families. Nature lovers will be interested in a local safari, touring local flora and fauna in sites such as Kruger National Park or Pilanesberg National Park. Just outside of town, you can tour the local Lion Park, in order to see more than 85 big cats, including the rare white lion. Other animals you may encounter on these tours include hyenas, cheetahs, zebras and African elephants. History buffs should be sure to take in some culture while visiting the region by stopping at the Apartheid Museum or the historic residence of Nelson Mandela. Of course, if you’re looking for some good old-fashioned vacation fun, you can always stop in at the Mall of Rosebank for some casual shopping.

Where to Eat: Like many African regions, Johannesburg is revered for its culinary identity. First-time visitors are always encouraged to go outside of their comfort zone, in order to expand their palette with something new and exciting. A few local establishments in Jo’Burg that always draw a crowd include Marble Restaurant, Saint Restaurant and The Big Mouth. Each of these eateries offers a complex blend of local and international flavors, as well as a stunning atmosphere that can’t be beat. Even if you have trouble securing a reservation at one of these establishments, rest assured that you’ll be in good hands if you take a chance on one of the many family-owned restaurants in the city.

Where to Stay: Johannesburg offers a number of local stays at extremely affordable rates. In a surprising twist on Western norms, the chain hotels actually tend to be the most expensive option here. Those who don’t mind spending some real cash on a nice stay should consider booking at The Peech Hotel, The Houghton Hotel or the African Pride Melrose Arch. Those in the market for hyper-affordability can also find exceptionally inexpensive offers at the Home Suite Hotels Rosebank or the Monarchy Guest House.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who plays the mermaid in “Kings of Jo’burg”?

Fans of the series will recognize Connie Ferguson as Veronica Masire, twin sister to Jo’Burg’s criminal overlord, Simon. In the show’s third season, Veronica is possessed by a spirit, much like her brothers. Ferguson portrays the character as having been possessed by the spirit of a mermaid, while Mpho Makhalemele provides the voice. The mermaid can be instantly spotted by Veronica’s eyes turning an icy blue color.

How many episodes are there of “Kings of Jo’burg”?

With the newly released third season, “Kings of Jo’Burg” now has a total of 21 episodes, each running from 45 minutes to an hour in length. Season one consisted of just six episodes, while season two upped the score with a total of eight. Season three seems to be splitting the difference, delivering on seven brand new episodes which are available to stream on Netflix now.