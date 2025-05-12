As temperatures rise and days lengthen, Atlanta comes alive with outdoor activities, music festivals, food festivals, and all sorts of cultural gatherings. Already known as a hub of entertainment in the Southeast, Atlanta draws visitors and event organizers because of its affordability and big-city amenities. At this time of year, the city revels in its rich cultural tapestry of diversity and community, with multiple events and festivals each month.

Atlanta especially delivers for anyone looking to experience shows, music festivals, and sporting events that center the Black community. If you want to celebrate and groove in Atlanta this year, check out our curated list of must-attend events in 2025, including our personal fave, Blavity Fest.

Blavity Fest 2025

Date: May 31 – June 1, 2025 | Lee + White Building

Blavity Fest is essentially a mecca of Black excellence and joy. This two-day deep dive into community and opportunity focuses on Black culture, creativity, and entrepreneurship. Business and thought leaders from multiple industries share their expertise and experiences with attendees through workshops, thought-provoking discussions, and networking opportunities held at different venues throughout the festival.

The Main Stage is devoted to community, conversations, and performances. The Idea Exchange House highlights financial empowerment through creativity and workshops, while the Summit21 House is all about women thriving in all aspects of life.

But Blavity Fest isn’t just about the grind. It also prioritizes self-care and work-life balance with wellness meetups, gospel music, and inspirational celebrations of the community’s spirit. And because nobody can be all work and no play, the weekend also features live musical performances, an epic DJ battle, and the Blavity House Party. This music experience blends the nostalgia of classic house parties with today’s music scene.

Secure your spot at Blavity Fest 2025 by purchasing your tickets ASAP.

Shaky Knees Festival

Date: September 19-21, 2025 | Piedmont Park

For rock enthusiasts, the Shaky Knees Festival is a staple of Atlanta events. Founded in 2013 by Tim Sweetwood, the festival has earned a reputation for showcasing a strong lineup of emerging artists and established headliners across genres like indie rock, punk, folk, and alternative.

The three-day event offers multiple stages and food trucks, and is known for being more low-key and music-focused than some larger festivals. Held at Central Park in Midtown Atlanta, it’s easily accessible and surrounded by hotels, bars, and restaurants. It’s a key event in Atlanta’s yearly event calendar.

Don’t miss out! Grab your tickets now.

Taste of Soul Atlanta

Date: August 30-31, 2025 | Outdoor festival, entrance at Northside Dr. & MLK Jr Dr.

Taste of Soul Atlanta is a free, two-day celebration of everything soul: food, music, and culture. It’s held annually in downtown Atlanta, located near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Northside Drive.

Tourists and attendees can indulge in classic dishes like fried chicken, catfish, mac and cheese, candied yams, and cornbread, served by Atlanta’s top chefs and vendors. Music performances span soul, R&B, and gospel genres.

The festival features both a free open-air concert and a premium ticketed event called Soul in the City. Family-friendly activities include art installations, kids’ zones, and interactive exhibits, making it a suitable event for the whole family.

Plan your visit and savor the experience.

Atlanta Art Fair

Date: September 25-28, 2025 | Pullman Yards, Porter Hall

The Atlanta Art Fair is a confluence of artists, collectors, and enthusiasts. This four-day contemporary art exhibition is led by Fair Director Kelly Freeman and Artistic Director Nato Thompson, with contributions from guest curators like Karen Comer Lowe and Lauren Jackson Harris. It aims to spotlight Atlanta’s dynamic arts scene and its growing significance in the American South.

More than 60 galleries feature work from national and international artists, with more than 20 of those galleries dedicated to Atlanta-based artists. Notable local galleries include Jackson Fine Art, Johnson Lowe Gallery, and Alan Avery Art Company. With a focus on innovation and diversity, this event is a cornerstone among Atlanta art shows and a highlight of any fall trip to Atlanta.

Purchase your tickets today, here.

Atlanta Braves 2025 Season

Date: May-September | Truist Park

Baseball fans can enjoy the Atlanta Braves’ 2025 season at Truist Park, marking the franchise’s 155th year and their ninth at Truist Park. Opening day commenced on March 27 with an away game against the San Diego Padres. Their first home game was on April 4 against the Miami Marlins.

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to play 81 home games at Truist Park during the 2025 regular MLB season. With an exciting 2025 lineup, catching a Braves game at Truist Park is an essential part of the Atlanta experience and an excellent option for the whole family.

Check out the full schedule and get your tickets to upcoming home games.

The Book of Mormon

Date: June 24 – 29, 2025 | Fox Theatre Atlanta

The Tony Award-winning musical “The Book of Mormon” returns to Atlanta for a limited run. Created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone (creators of “South Park”), and Robert Lopez (co-creator of “Avenue Q” and “Frozen”), it satirizes organized religion and musical theater. The story follows two young Mormon missionaries sent to a remote village in Uganda, where harsh realities test their naïve faith.

Known for its sharp wit and catchy tunes, it’s a must-see in this year’s Atlanta events calendar. The Fox Theatre Atlanta also includes other popular shows this time of year, so do your homework to find something that suits your taste.

Check schedules early, as summer performances often sell out quickly.

We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Date: May 17, 2025 | State Farm Arena

Get ready for a night of laughs with the “We Them Ones” Comedy Tour. Mike Epps headlines this nationwide stand-up comedy event. The tour showcases a blend of seasoned and emerging talents, with an impressive lineup of prominent comedians such as Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Tony Roberts, HaHa Davis, Mojo Brookzz, and Bubba Dub. It’s sure to deliver a night of humor that resonates with diverse audiences.

State Farm Arena is an excellent setting for the tour. Situated in the heart of downtown Atlanta, it’s easily accessible via MARTA (public transit) and major highways and is within walking distance of many hotels and attractions.

Get ready to laugh by securing your tickets today.

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Date: May 23, 2025 | Atlanta Symphony Hall / Piedmont Park

Held annually over Memorial Day weekend in Piedmont Park, the Atlanta Jazz Festival is one of the country’s largest free jazz festivals. Established in 1978 by Atlanta’s first African American mayor, Maynard Jackson, the festival was created to celebrate the genre as a unique American art form and to make it accessible to all residents. Leading up to the festival, the 31 Days of Jazz series presents jazz performances across Atlanta throughout May, culminating in the main event at Piedmont Park.

Beyond the main stage, the festival offers a Publix KidZone with interactive activities for children, a variety of food vendors serving global cuisines, and artisan booths showcasing local crafts.

Feel the rhythm, and explore the lineup.

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

Date: July 26, 2025 | Piedmont Park

Atlanta has ice cream galore this July! The Ice Cream Festival is an annual Atlanta event that combines the joy of indulging in ice cream with health and wellness activities like Zumba and yoga. The festival also features live music performances by local artists.

Celebrating its 15th year in 2025, the festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Piedmont Park, specifically at the Charles Allen Drive entrance. Admission is free and open to all ages, making it a popular family-friendly event in Atlanta.

For more details and updates, visit the official Atlanta Ice Cream Festival website.

Frequently Asked Questions About Atlanta Events

What Does 404 Mean in Atlanta?

“404” is Atlanta shorthand. It’s Atlanta’s original area code and has become a cultural symbol of the city. Beyond phone numbers, it represents Atlanta’s pride and identity, especially in music, sports, and local branding. You’ll often hear references to “the 404” in songs, social media, and local businesses.

How Warm is Atlanta in May?

Atlanta in May is typically warm and sunny. The average highs are around 80°F (27°C), and the average lows are around 60°F (16°C).

What is There to do in Georgia in May?

This depends on you! Thanks to the warm, pleasant weather, Atlanta is home to many outdoor events and festivals.