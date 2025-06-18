Season one of Netflix’s orginal series “FUBAR” introduces audiences to Luke Brunner, a 65-year-old veteran CIA agent brought to life by Arnold Schwarzenegger. After being put back into the field post-retirement to rescue another operative, he’s surprised to find that his own daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) is a CIA agent whom he must work with to complete his mission. Their father-daughter duo adventure takes them across the world with plenty of cringeworthy incidents to report back to headquarters.

Fortunately for fans of the Netflix series, the action comedy has returned with more intriguing settings and characters to sink your teeth into. The second season was released on June 12, 2025. With heart-pounding espionage connecting the two, there’s no telling what adventures Emma and Luke will face in this newest season. But the location of their adventures may interest fans of the show who would rather plan a vacation than become secret agents themselves. Here’s what to know about “FUBAR” filming locations you can visit in Canada and the Czech Republic.

Where Was ‘FUBAR’ Filmed?

“FUBAR” has been filmed in a few different places. Toronto was a major production hub for season one of the show, though some filming was also done in Mississauga and Oakville, Ontario. As Netflix in Your Neighborhood reports, some Toronto locations that were captured include Black Creek Pioneer Village, Cathedral Bluffs Yacht Club, Enercare Centre and the pub Grace O’Malley’s. These locations helped to create the CIA barnyard safehouse, Luke’s boat scenes, a bullet train facility and the Moldova undercover mission, respectively.

In Mississauga, filming was done in the Sherwood Village (Sheridan Centre), which stood in for different settings. For example, this location was depicted on screen as the hospital parking garage and also the CIA call center. Another “FUBAR” filming location from season one is the Colossus Greek Taverna in Oakville. This is where Emma meets Carter for coffee in episode two.

While season two of the show has also been partially filmed in Toronto, some locations have been added. According to Moviedelic, filming for season two occurred in different parts of Ontario and even the Czech Republic. Here’s how to make the most of your next trip to either area.

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

(Anil Baki Durmus/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The majority of the season two “FUBAR” filming locations are around Toronto, so many scenes were captured there, as Moviedelic cites. In particular, spots in Port Credit along Lake Ontario’s north shore (which is a suburb of the 6ix) were used for interior scenes.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the GTA is between late April and May, or September to October. These months stand out, as visitors can enjoy ideal weather without enduring the summer crowds.

Transportation Options: Toronto is a relatively metropolitan city so there are plenty of transportation options for visitors to use. Some of the most popular ways to get around include public transit like the subway, bus or even streetcar. Alternatively, travelers can arrange ride sharing services or take a taxi or bike.

Mississauga is a city in the GTA (around 30 minutes from Downtown Toronto) which was a significant part of filming. Port Credit is a seaside suburban neighborhood in the city of Mississauga that was used to capture a few different scenes in “FUBAR.” Per Moviedelic, the interiors of the local secondary school were also utilized. In July 2024, crews were spotted at a Chuck E Cheese on Argentia Road and Cornerstone Church in the town of Meadowvale.

One of the most significant Canadian “FUBAR” filming locations was actually a studio near downtown. The Pinewood Toronto Studios on Commissioners Street was a site where intense espionage scenes were captured. This iconic facility allowed production to create some high-powered fight sequences.

Things to Do: The central areas of Toronto are pretty popular for tourists, so fans of the show will have plenty of options for activities. Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and CN Tower are two exciting things to check out near Pinewood Toronto Studios.

Where to Eat: For travelers trying to get a feel for the Port Credit suburb of Toronto, there are some delicious eateries nearby to try. The Snug Harbour Seafood Bar and Grill and Pump House Grille Co are two great options very close to the Port Credit neighborhood. These options are about 45 minutes away from Downtown Toronto. So, a day trip may be appropriate (or staying closer to this suburb for a less metropolitan vacay).

Where to Stay: The Glenerin Inn & Spa and The Waterside Inn are two accommodations in Mississauga that work for a variety of budgets. For a stay within the downtown Toronto area, The Clarence Park is a great budget option while Hotel Victoria offers a more upscale experience.

London, Ontario

(Ariana Kaminski/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Communities of Ontario like Hamilton, London and Elora were used for filming the second season of “FUBAR.” The most significant scenes captured here were a battle sequence and moments with a helicopter in front of the backdrop, according to Moviedelic.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Ontario is either spring or fall. This is due to the mild weather, but travelers who don’t mind the heat will love the Canadian summertime.

Transportation Options: In major cities like Toronto, there are buses and subways, but otherwise, travelers can utilize ride-share services.

Outside of the Toronto area, Ontario still served a great purpose for filming the series, as Moviedelic reports. Cast and crew visited Hamilton, London and Elora around July 2024. Ultimately, filming in these locations helped to pull together the outdoor scenes of the show. Anyone from the Mount Hope community of Hamilton might recognize John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, which was used for scenes with Schwarzenegger.

Overall, London might be the most significant “FUBAR” filming location in greater Ontario. This is because some stunts were captured at Fanshawe Lake. In Elora, Hoffer Park and Geddes Street served as spacious places to capture exterior scenes. It is important to note that Hoffer Park is reportedly closed permanently now, so only some of these “FUBAR” filming locations can be visited.

Things to Do: Since Fanshawe Lake is one of the most recognizable filming locations, aside from the Hamilton airport, travelers may want to focus their tourism efforts in this area. This lake in London is near the Fanshawe Conservation Area and Victoria Park, which are popular attractions. For travelers who want to enjoy the park, it is a 30-minute drive from the lake.

Where to Eat: Jack Astor’s London North and Swiss Chalet are two highly rated eateries to try in London. Both have a laid-back ambiance, and the latter has a more family-friendly vibe.

Where to Stay: London is a nice place to stay if travelers want to explore greater Ontario. It is about an hour and a half from both Hamilton and Elora. The Travelodge by Wyndham London, Ontario offers comfortable rooms at a very affordable price while Hard Rock Hotel London Ontario boasts more luxury options.

Prague, Czech Republic

(Rodrigo Ardilha/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The final filming location for “FUBAR” was Prague, where production occurred in September 2024. As Moviedelic reports, many parts of this capital city were used. But Old Town in particular can be seen in many scenes.

Best Time to Visit: When planning a trip to Prague, avoid summer or Christmas time. This is due to crowds and higher pricing. Between April and May or September and October is ideal due to the more pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

Transportation Options: Public transportation is quite well-developed in this big city, meaning getting around without a car is doable. The main ways to get around are the metro or trams. Alternatively, travelers can take the bus, ferry, taxi or ride share services.

As shown in season two of “FUBAR,” the historic Old Town Square of Prague is an unforgettable place to visit. It is the city’s heart and has charming features like cobblestone streets and stunning architecture. Many different parts of Old Town were used as “FUBAR” filming locations. For example, the Dušní, Bílkova, Kozí and Haštalská streets were a part of production. In addition to these picturesque locations, Široká, Vězeňská and Pařížská streets made appearances.

If travelers don’t believe just how commutable the area is, even the show’s lead Arnold Schwarzenegger has explored the city without a car. During filming in Prague for the first time (at least on a major project) he took to the streets via bike, along with a small security detail. As Prague Reporter cites, the 77-year-old actor is still on the move just like his “FUBAR” character. So getting a bike or exploring on foot is a great way to get to know the area yourself.

Things to Do: Many visitors take in the historic sights of the area during a leisurely walk or bike ride. But if more excitement is ideal, there are other options. Travelers can explore the Illusion Art Museum Prague or even check out the unique National Marionette Theatre.

Where to Eat: Restaurace Mincovna or Sad Man’s Tongue Bar & Bistro (which serves highly popular boutique burgers) are nice options near Old Town.

Where to Stay: Near the historic district, some charming accommodation options exist. The Royal Road Residence and Antik Hotel Old Town are both relatively affordable places to stay with stunning views of the horizon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “FUBAR” a Canadian production?

Although “FUBAR” was filmed mostly in Canada, it was produced by American companies (Skydance Television and Blackjack Films Inc.), as IMDb reports. So, although Canada was just the primary filming location, the country had a heavy hand in creating the show as fans know it.

What is the meaning of the word “FUBAR”?

Although the acronym is not heavily used today, it is actually a military term. As RadioTimes cites, it means, “f**ked up beyond all recognition” and references the crazy situations that the main characters find themselves in.