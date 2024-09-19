Thrown on the last day of summer, a cookout inspired by Beyoncé’s 2024 Cowboy Carter album will bring together Washington D.C. residents for “food, friends, fellowship, and a soundtrack to curate it all.”

The Cowboy Carter Cookout is a Southern-style brunch taking place on September 22 from 2 to 8 p.m. The event’s menu will include a variety of soul food dishes and signature cocktails based on the album. Think “Sweet Honey Buckiin” BBQ chicken and “Ya Ya” yams. There will be drinks for those registered and attendees can also BYOB (bring your own bottles). Guests are encouraged to wear rodeo attire to the end-of-summer Cowboy Carter-themed brunch.

In addition to Beyoncé songs and track edits, the setlist will include throwback soul, R&B, Southern hip-hop, and bounce music. TrillaKay, Jam2X, and Chubb E. Swagg will take turns on the music. DJ Noble, who spearheads Undisclosed sets, will also be spinning.

Free and $20 “last call” tickets are still available on POSH. The DMV-based cookout‘s description notes that it’ll be where “BBQ meets Beyoncé.”

“Dress in your finest cowboy attire and enjoy a ‘Flamenco’ feast provided by Mecca’s Table, with Undisclosed sets that’ll have you dancing all day. Put on your best pair of “Levii’s Jeans” and party with us,” the event’s posting added.

Details Behind The Cowboy Carter Cookout

The food will be provided by Mecca’s Table, a DMV-based catering and culinary experience company. Owner Mecca Mayers revealed on the business’s Instagram account that she first prepared Beyoncé-inspired dinners for a client having a surprise birthday weekend that was themed around the singer’s last two albums. Mayers noted that the birthday girl was “obsessed with Beyoncé!”

“This past weekend I had the pleasure of hosting a dinner party on Lake Anna in Virginia!” the Mecca’s Table entrepreneur shared on Instagram. “Therefore, the theme for each dinner encompassed Queen Bey. Night one was Renaissance and night two was Cowboy Carter. As a Beyoncé fan myself, I was very excited to curate menus that embodied her last two albums. The food was incredible and the people I served had amazing energy. Everyone followed the themes to a T and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people.”