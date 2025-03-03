Spring break is not just for college students. It’s for adults without children who want a mental break with friends. It’s also for parents with non-college students planning an epic spring-season vacation.

No matter who you are traveling with or your needs, you must be prepared for everything: the sun, water activities, keeping items dry, entertainment, and ensuring phones and tablets stay charged. Whether you’re a college student on break, a single adult giving yourself a mental break for the season, or a parent giving your children a preview for the summer, here are 10 travel essentials for the perfect spring break getaway.

Top 10 Travel Essentials For Spring Break

Vecave Travel Backpack

This book has been tried and tested, and I can’t get enough of it. Admittedly, I stole it from my little sister for a seven-day trip to Taiwan to help me carry the essentials in case anything got lost. This bag was a game-changer and a life-saver all in one. It fit three days’ worth of clothes while keeping my electronics organized and safe. There’s a cushioned laptop compartment. I didn’t worry about being too rough with my bag.

There is also a hidden shoe compartment to maximize space. The bookbag has an external USB charger and an internal built-in charging cable, which provides another convenient way to charge your phone, tablet, or laptop. I fit so much in this bag that it almost felt like I cheated the airline. It is perfect for those who want to pack light for Spring break.

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 is one of the best sunscreens on the market. It’s a smooth, lightweight, and hydrating lotion packs a powerful punch in defending your skin against sunburn and sun damage.

This is the brand’s OG sunscreen lotion. People love that it’s not sticky and that you don’t have to reapply as often because the formula is water—and sweat-resistant for more than an hour. Men, women, and children can all use Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion is perfect for people of color who prefer sunscreen.

Simple Modern Waterproof Beach Bag Rubber Tote

If it’s spring break, there is a big chance that water or some form of liquid will be involved. Don’t ruin your towels, games, food, or drinks by getting items wet because you carried the wrong kind of beach bag. Simple Modern has you covered. Its Waterproof Beach Bag Rubber Tote is designed with a non-slip bottom and water-resistant zipper pocket, making it the perfect bag for beach and pool days or simply organizing the necessities in the trunk of the car. When things get messy with the sand or ocean water, wiping the tote clean is easy.

HEETA Dry Bag

In addition to the Simple Modern Waterproof Beach Bag Rubber Tote, keep a dry bag handy. If it hasn’t happened to you yet, know it only takes one time for your change of clothes to get wet to never forget a drybag again.

HEETA is a favorite and an Amazon’s Choice. For starters, there are five different sizes, so you can pick a dry bag for as little or as much as you want. The most important feature, however, is the brand’s durability. The drybags are made of thick wear-resistant material perfect for all outdoor (or inside) activities that involve water, including on a boat, cataraman, kayaking, paddle boarding, water parks, and even bad weather.

INIU 140W Power Bank 27000mAh High-Capacity

Be the travel partner who’s always prepared. For spring break, it’s essential to bring power for yourself and the people you’re traveling with. INIU 140W Power Bank 27000mAh High-Capacity Fast-Charging External Battery can charge iPhones, Androids, and more. It is an incredible charger with a massive capacity to charge up to three devices during your epic spring break vacation.

Mattel Games ​UNO Splash Card Game

Take the game everyone either loves or hates with you on spring break without getting it wet or ruined in the sun. Mattel Games made waterproof clear cards with vacations in mind. The waterproof clear cards have a handy clip to keep everything together in your beach bag or backpack. They’re also easy to shuffle and clean if there’s too much liquid fun.

While we recommend the cards, winning is sold separately. But even if you lose, everyone wins with these waterproof cards by spending quality time with loved ones.

OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel

This sports towel set is packable for the gym, beach, and anywhere else. It can easily be condensed to a size four times smaller than a camping towel of the same size. Made with fibers that are much thinner than a standard microfiber towel, the OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel has four times more surface area, allowing it to absorb more water and dry up to three times faster.

The packable beach and swim towel has a slip-resistant surface and extra plush microfiber that is gentle on your face, body, and skin.

CarryAround Fold Away Cup Carrier

Imagine the following scenarios. You’re traveling on spring break with friends, and it’s your turn to get the drinks, but you don’t have enough hands. Another scenario is you’re traveling with children, and one parent needs to find somewhere to sit with the children while the other parent needs to get the food and drinks. Maybe you’re somewhere between the two scenarios, but one thing remains the same: you need more hands to get everyone’s drinks.

The CarryAround Fold Away Cup Carrier was made just for you. It can hold up to four cups at a time, and the best feature is that it is foldable.

DOSS Waterproof SoundBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker

If it’s spring break, then it’s a nonstop party. Bring the music and set the mood with the DOSS Waterproof SoundBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker. The sound quality is top-notch and will be loud enough to vide out with the people you’re traveling with. It’s great outdoors, and the speaker is waterproof, so you can party by the pool or at the beach. The speaker can resist liquid splashes and rain, even though DOSS recommends not soaking it directly in water.

Polaroid Go Generation 2 – Mini Instant Camera

Last but certainly not least, for your spring break trip, you should have a Polaroid Go Generation 2 mini instant camera. This is a fun way to give your spring break photos and memories a fun and retro look. It’s small and convenient and can be easily taken anywhere. Give the other people you are traveling with the chance to take pictures with your camera to get some perspective on the best moments from your friends or family on the trip.