The excitement around fall often relates to the foliage, brisk air and pumpkin spice. Other times, the excitement is around planning vacations for spring when it’s more affordable and even better weather. U.S. News Money suggests planning a trip one to three months ahead for the best domestic travel prices. That three-month barrier also allows you to do deeper research.

After determining where you’ll go and stay, you can take a bit more time looking into what you’ll do once you arrive. Check out these suggestions for the five trips to plan this fall for spring getaways.

Washington D.C.

Eric Dekker

Cherry blossoms and our nation’s capital are just two reasons why taking a trip to Washington D.C. in the spring is highly recommended. It also made the list for CNN Travel’s “10 Best Budget Vacations for Spring.” Right now, flights are below $300. There’s also the option of taking the train if you find yourself within a few hours of this city that’s known for its museums and monuments.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Sade F.

Spring in New Orleans means it’s festival season. Just after Mardi Gras, the spring season is when the city quiets down from a tourist roar to a locals pace. The Big Easy still brings the celebration in the form of parades as the springtime holds a variety of holidays. Although trips to New Orleans are below $500 in both March and April, there’s not really a price you can put on the city’s stellar cuisine, rich history and preserved cultures.

Cape Ann, Massachussets

Phil Evenden

A Massachusetts-based, New England fishing village, Cape Ann deserves to be on your list of spring getaways. Especially if you’re a seafoodie, you’ll love the lobster mania that is a New England fishing village during this time of year. Just a 45-minute drive from Boston, Gloucester, on Cape Ann, visitors can experience historic lighthouses and freshly sourced meals. Flights in April and May are around $300.

Sanibel Island, Florida

Brooke Vandy

The tropical vibes of sand and sun aren’t exclusive to summer, especially when it’s only a drive or flight away. Cycling, kayaking and fishing are among the many activities that outdoor lovers do when they’re in town. Whether by the pool or the beach, a slower-paced enjoyment is available to you this spring in Sanibel Island with flights around $300 in April and May.

Joshua Tree, California

Pixabay

A popular desert destination in California, Joshua Tree is frequented by visitors during the springtime. Temperatures range between low 70s and 90 degrees, making it much more bearable than the middle of summer. Reconnect with nature on this spring getaway characterized by dams, trails, wildflowers and wildlife. A drive from LAX to Joshua Tree is less than three hours, and the flight from LAX to Palm Springs is less than two hours. The cost of a flight from most destinations to Palm Springs ranges between $300 and $500. After landing in Palm Springs, your drive to Joshua Tree would be around 45 minutes.

Which trip are you adding to your list of spring getaways to consider? Let us know if you’ve been to any of the five above and what were your favorite moments too.